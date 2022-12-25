Tennis pro brothers teach at Hidden Valley Country Club





ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) – The Roanoke Valley is full of hidden gems, including a pair of brothers who began teaching tennis over the summer at the Hidden Valley Country Club. Finally, tennis remains tennis, the technique remains, the tactics remain. The level may be higher, but in fact everything is comparable, tennis director Eduardo Rincon explains. For the whole family, tennis is so much more than a sport. I am from Bogota, Colombia. I come from a family of tennis players. My father was a player and later a coach. And then we are five children and the three of us are making a career of tennis. Rincon came to the United States to play tennis in college. Since then he has coached All-American athletes and competed against some of the best in the sport. He settled in the Roanoke Valley as an assistant women’s tennis coach at Virginia Tech before joining the country club, and he says the simple things keep his love of the game going. The feeling of hitting the ball. It’s something I’ve been in love with since I first started when I was maybe five or six years old, he explains. He ended up at the country club in the summer and convinced his brother Jose to follow him. He bragged and told me about the people here at the club and the Valley of Roanoke. He said Hey, I need some help. Would you consider coming to Roanoke? And I did. He is my youngest brother and I am the oldest of five. I’m just really happy to be working with him. I had a really good job in Florida. It was amazing. It was really really good. But I mean, working with my brother is just great, says Jose. He is very crucial in my daughters’ tennis development, Eduardo adds. That’s one of the benefits I get from working with my nieces and they mean everything to me, Jose notes. A love and knowledge of tennis, cultivated through the generations. What I like to share most is my passion for the sport and my love for the sport, explains Eduardo. After that, I feel like any education professional can learn how to hit a forehand, how to hit a backhand, and so on and so forth. But for us it is more than a job. It’s a passion and it’s the love of the game that drives it. Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

