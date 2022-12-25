ITTF Foundation continues to positively influence table tennis in Uganda

Overview: Field projects in Uganda, Kenya, Iran, Indonesia and Nepal demonstrated commitment and dedication to promoting social change in their respective communities.

In 2022, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Foundation continued its mission to use table tennis to drive positive social change worldwide, including Uganda.

Uganda is one of the beneficiaries of the Dream Building Fund sponsored by the ITTF.

Field projects in Uganda, Kenya, Iran, Indonesia and Nepal demonstrated commitment and dedication to promoting social change in their respective communities.

The ITTF has rolled out a new monitoring and evaluation framework to ensure that all gender identities, age groups, abilities and disabilities are adequately integrated and represented in these projects.

They also worked to help local partners improve their impact and effectiveness.

The new partnership with the Deutsche Gesellschaft fr Internationale Zusammenarbeit (German Agency for International Development Cooperation/GIZ) resulted in the delivery of the TT4D capacity building workshops in the Western Balkans, Iran and Uganda.

Table tennis youths show off their certificates after the Hope Week table tennis tournament at Elite High School, Bwebajja

ITTF will continue to strengthen the skills of local partners to mainstream TT4D approaches in all initiatives aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals agenda. Many thanks to the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board for the confidence in our work. Many thanks to ITTF Group and all 227 ITTF member associations for supporting our programs and projects. To our trusted partners and sponsors, especially the Foundation for Global Sports Development and GIZ; thanks to our ambassadors we are lucky to have you in our team. We look forward to another fantastic year as we work together to promote solidarity through table tennis. Statement from the International Table Tennis Foundation (ITTF).

There were many challenges to progress towards equality, justice, peace and conflict resolution in some countries and territories.

Perhaps there was togetherness and resilience with the table tennis family to bring the peacemaking power of table tennis through the celebration of World Table Tennis Day 2022, themed Peace to the table.

International Table Tennis Foundation (ITTF) will continue its mission of leveraging table tennis to drive positive social change globally and extend the spirit of peacemaking, sustainability and gender equality to all of our programs and projects. ITTF statement

Halima Astolo ready to serve during a table tennis game

TT4ALL

World Table Tennis Day 2022 was celebrated with 314 physical events in 107 countries and territories, with #PeaceOnTheTable as the central message. 2

2,965 table tennis fans from around the world were glued to the live stream 24 hours a day.

Appreciation is conveyed to the 25 promoters across five continents for their creativity that showcases the power of sport, especially table tennis, in building bridges, creating friendships, resolving conflicts and promoting peace between people or different social groups.

The Interact project concluded in December with the launch of the Interact toolkit, aiming to put the capacity building framework into practice along with peer-to-peer support to mainstream Sport for all.

ITTF has shown commitment to contribute to the INTERACT+ project 2023-2025.

Jemimah Nakawala in action during the Olympic Games

At the inaugural ITTF Summit in Amman, Jordan, ITTF launched the Table Tennis Corporate Cup on December 5, 2022.

Seven Jordanian companies entered the Corporate Cup, playing in pairs with some of the world’s top table tennis players.

Successful Corporate Cup that will be repeated in other countries and territories to promote well-being in the workplace while contributing to a noble cause.

Para table tennis team is flagged for the championships in Argentina, South America

Ping Pong Diplomacy:

The ITTF Group commemorated World Table Tennis Day 2022 with Vrede op Tafel, the second year of the biennial celebration of 50 years of ping pong diplomacy.

The Ping Pong Diplomacy Toolkit was one of our most important publications on April 6, 2022, aiming to bring conflict resolution tools to the grassroots.

Uganda runs the Slums Ping Pong (SPP) project in Nsambya, Kampala city.

Exciting Performance:

The ITTF Parkinsons World Table Tennis Championships won the Best Sports Governing Body Initiativeat Sports Business Awards 2022 and was shortlisted for the Sports Diversity & Inclusion Award.

In addition, the celebration video of the 2021 ITTF Parkinsons World Table Tennis Championships was awarded Mention dHonneur for the Paralympics category.

Another video, Edudrive: Table tennis helps keep students in school, obtained Mention dHonneur for Sport & Society Sport Values ​​​​Education and Culture in the Sport Movies & TV 2022 40th Milano International FICTS Fest.

Table tennis player Rita Nakhumitsa receives the national flag from President Museveni at the ceremonial grounds of Kololo Independence, Kampala (Credit: David Isabirye)

Ahead of 2023:

The 2023 World Parkinson’s Championships, along with the World Alzheimer’s Championships, will be held in November 2023 in Crete, Greece.

These championships mark the first-ever World Table Tennis for Health Festival to be hosted by the ITTF Foundation.

The collaboration with Deutsche Gesellschaft fr Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) inspired the ITTF program team to continue this knowledge sharing activity with all DBF projects across the continents to integrate TT4D approaches into their initiatives.

The second TT4D training will take place in January 2023 and will include more practical activities.

World Table Tennis Day will be celebrated on April 23, 2023.

The central message of World Table Tennis Day 2023 is Sustainability, with the slogan Think Sustainably, Act Now!