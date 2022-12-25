Ovechkin makes life miserable for goalkeepers on his way to 802 goals

Jake Oettinger made that clear after he prevented Washington Capitals from going forward Alex Ovechkin of scoring on December 15, keeping him at 800 goals, one shy of Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goalscoring list.

“(Coach) Pete (DeBoer) said earlier that these next two goals he’s going to score will have the whole team coming off the bench, so obviously I don’t want that to happen – not to us,” Oettinger said. . “He can do that kind of thing one more night and it’s always nice to play one of the best players ever and it’s a nice challenge and we’ve taken it a step further.”

Oettinger has conceded three of Ovechkin’s 802 NHL goals, part of a fraternity of 166 goaltenders who have been beaten at least once by the Big 8.

As it turns out, David Rittich of the Winnipeg Jets gave up goal No. 801 on Friday (No. 802 was an empty net goal), making Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 goals the next record no goalie wants to be a part of. But the reality of facing a shot that can reach 100 mph while it’s also bent is that there’s often not much a goalie can do about it.

Knowing that makes it a little easier to swallow that you’re a part of hockey history, but not necessarily in the moment. It may take you a while to accept that you are part of an Ovechkin milestone.

“I did the whole goalkeeping routine after he scored 500, turned around, grabbed your water bottle and when I turned around I had no idea the whole team would be on the ice celebrating so that was the biggest shock,” said Andrew Hammond. , who was in goal for the Ottawa Senators as Ovechkin scored his 500th career goal on January 10, 2016. being one of 166 people he scored on, there are worse things to be known for.”

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Spencer Martin felt the same after conceding two goals against Ovechkin in a 5-1 loss to the Capitals on November 29. The first goal tied Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky for most road goals in NHL history (402), and the second tied the record.

“I’d rather not be a part of it,” said Martin. “But to be honest it’s really cool to play against guys like him. He was the most star-struck guy for me, not necessarily the game I played against him, but when I came back against him last year. I’ve trained with (Connor) McDavid and played with (Nathan) MacKinnon, but I hadn’t seen (Auston) Matthews or Ovechkin until I was actually in Vancouver, and he was the coolest because he was a star player when I was growing up.”

Hammond, who announced his retirement from the NHL on December 19, knew about the 500-goal mark going into the game and felt pretty good about preventing it based on his past success against Ovechkin and the Capitals. But Martin, who is starting a season in the NHL for the first time at age 27, was unaware of the approaching milestone on the road.

Neither was James Reimerwho was with the Toronto Maple Leafs when Ovechkin scored his 300th goal in their first game, April 5, 2011. Reimer didn’t even know it was a milestone until his wife, April, told him last week after seeing it as one of the highlights that followed after Ovechkin scored 800 goals in a hat-trick against the Chicago Blackhawks on December 13.

“I don’t remember at all, but my wife was like, ‘Hey, you’re on the list,'” said Reimer, now with the San Jose Sharks. “And I’m like, ‘Cool, but I probably gave him more than one.'”

Reimer recalled the goal, a 5-on-3 power play one-timer from Ovechkin’s usual spot in the top of the left face-off circle that beat him high on the blocker side. The reason Reimer remembers speaks to the fact that it probably wouldn’t have mattered if he knew that entering the game was a potential milestone. Most goalkeepers, including Reimer, admit they’ll pay a little more attention to a shooter chasing an important moment or milestone, but with Ovechkin sometimes it just doesn’t matter. That was certainly true for his 300th goal.

“It’s one of those goals where I thought, ‘Ooh, that’s almost an unstoppable puck,’ because he fired it from pretty tight and it was like a perfect shot,” Reimer said. “I was like ‘OK, that’s a good cause right there.’ You just tip your hat.”

So what is it about Ovechkin’s shot that has so many goalkeepers tipping their hats?

“It’s a 95 mph knuckleball,” Reimer said. “It ducks, dodges, ducks and dives. It does everything. It’s a boomerang. It’s definitely the most unique shot in the NHL.”

It can also bend depending on where on its wildly curved blade it releases.

“He’s got a missile, but his shot is also extremely deceptive,” said Devan Dubnyk, who retired Oct. 29 after 12 NHL seasons and now works part-time as a television analyst for Bally Sports Minnesota and NHL Network. “Wherever that puck comes off its curve, it’s going to change where it’s going, so it can basically have the same release and it can go in four different directions. And the other thing is he just hammers the puck and it just doesn’t fog.” a lot.”

Hammond said Ovechkin’s shot tended to break left to right of the keepers, sometimes catching the top corner on the side of the glove when it looked like it was going wide, sometimes moving down and away on the side of the blocker when it looked like it was heading straight for goal. You.

“That’s why you see a lot of goalkeepers look like they’re captivated by the speed, but I think it’s more the curvature of the shot because you start reaching out to catch something and then it comes back and you do yourself a handcuffed,” Hammond said. said, adding that sometimes it could be worse if Ovechkin didn’t flush it. “Like in baseball you see a batter expecting a fastball, and it’s a change, and they like to get off balance. The same kind of thing. You expect the 100 miles per hour to be a timer, and then all of a sudden it’s a 70 mile hourly curveball.”

Trying to prepare for it, whether a milestone is at stake or not, is difficult. That’s why the list of goalkeepers Ovechkin has beaten the most is littered with Hall of Famers, or goalkeepers who will one day be, including a top three of Marc Andre Fleury (25 goals), Henrik Lundqvist (24) and Carey Price (22). Kari Lehtonen also allowed 22, with Ryan Miller and Cam Ward next on the list with 18 each.

Dubnyk said he “always tried extra hard” not to become a landmark goalkeeper, and he avoided big moments against Ovechkin despite conceding 12 goals in nine games.

“For a guy I didn’t play against much, he scored a lot of goals on me,” Dubnyk said with a laugh.

Miller, who retired in 2021 after 18 NHL seasons, said “a small portion of you want to deny that it’s happening under your watch.”

“Heavy and lots of spin,” said Miller. “Some of his shots end up like a slider in baseball because of the spin. You have to get a big chunk out of it, or it might just skip because of the speed.”

If that happens on a milestone night, there may not be much you can do about it.

“The goals are going to come, so I think you should take comfort in the fact that it’s him,” said Hammond.