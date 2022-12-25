India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: India claws back with R Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer to complete series sweep | Cricket news







India won the two-match series 2–0.

India chased 145 for victory on a twisty course and hit the target in the first session on the penultimate day, thanks to an unbeaten and fighting 71-run partnership between Ashwin and Iyer from a precarious 74 for 7. NEW DELHI: India came back in heroic fashion on Friday to overcome a batting collapse and deny Bangladesh a historic win as Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin forged a decisive partnership to help the visitors to a three wicket victory in the Second Test on Day 4 at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.India won the two-match series 2–0.India chased 145 for victory on a twisty course and hit the target in the first session on the penultimate day, thanks to an unbeaten and fighting 71-run partnership between Ashwin and Iyer from a precarious 74 for 7. AP photo

India started the day on 45/4, but lost Jaydev Unadkat (13), Rishabh Pant (9) and Axar Patel (34) in quick succession early in the session.

But Ashwin and Iyer showed great intent and countered Bangladesh’s spin attack with their stubborn batting to get India over the line. For his crucial match-winning 42* in the second innings and valuable all-around effort in the second #BANvIND test, https://t.co/S9hfUF8onz — BCCI (@BCCI) 1671947540000 Ashwin, who remained unbeaten on 42, beat Mehidy Hasan Miraz at halfway for a boundary to take home India, while Iyer made an unbeaten 29.

The come-from-behind win meant India finished the series 2-0 to boost their chances of a second successive final in the World Test Championship. For Bangladesh, Mehidy was the choice of the bowlers with a five wicket haul (5/63)

Bangladesh spinners were all over the Indians after the start of play on Sunday. India resumed the innings at 45 for four, losing Unadkat (13) in the second over of the day. After swiping Miraz for a six, Unadkat was caught perpendicular to the stumps with a slider from Shakib Al Hasan. Unadkat desperately took the review but ended up wasting it.

India’s crisis man Pant moved to the center and tried to put pressure back on the opponent with his counterattack. The southpaw had changed the course of the first innings with his 93, but fell for nine on this occasion, with Miraz pinning him with his leg.

It was 74 for seven as a well-placed Axar Patel (34) took Miraz’s fifth wicket. It was the straighter again, thumping his pads before cutting off the leg stump. 222 runs in 2 tests High score of 102* Congratulations to @cheteshwar1 on being named player of t https://t.co/eNFRFa63oA — BCCI (@BCCI) 1671947875000 India stared at their first defeat to Bangladesh before Iyer and Ashwin gave a glimmer of hope with a gritty stand.

The duo were initially happy to keep their wicket before Iyer turned the momentum with back-to-back boundaries from Shakib in the 41st over. AP photo

Miraz offered a loose ball in the next over and Iyer quickly made room and hit him through cover for another boundary.

Bangladesh resorted to pace in their attempt to break the grandstand, but the plan did not work. Dropped on one leg, Ashwin collected a few boundaries from right arm fellow Khaled Ahmed to cut the target to just 26 runs.

Miraz was brought on the offense as the last dice roll, but Aswhin pulled him for a six for back-to-back bounds, sealing the victory for the visitors.

Despite the victory, India has a lot to think about the home game against Australia. The shape of the top order is a major concern.

India dropped Kuldeep Yadav after taking five wickets in the previous match and also became a major talking point in the match.

(with input from PTI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/india-in-bangladesh/india-vs-bangladesh-2nd-test-india-claw-back-with-r-ashwin-shreyas-iyer-to-complete-series-sweep/articleshow/96492047.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos