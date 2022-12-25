TCU coach Sonny Dykes on Michigan football challenges

Michigan football is still a few days away from arriving in Phoenix in preparation for the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and College Football Playoff Semifinals. But TCU gets a small lead.

The Horned Frogs arrived at Sky Harbor International Airport on Christmas Eve two full days before the Wolverines. And there, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes gave his take on the challenges Michigan faces.

Buy Wolverines tickets

Yeah, I think when you look at Michigan you obviously have the Big Ten champion, which is typical Big Ten football, big, strong people. You get games that are usually won and lost in advance. Michigan has all of that, Dykes said. They also have really good players. The quarterback (JJ McCarthy) is a really good player. Very impressed with him.

They’re going to try and run the football. It becomes important for us to do everything we can to stop the run game.

Defensive, the same, built up front, very powerful football team. Two excellent defensive tackles. Really good pass rushers from the rim. Linebackers are good, and a tall athletic secondary. So very good football team.

A bit of contrasting styles. We are a bit more of a team that relies on speed. But I think the one thing that made our team special is that we are a fast team, and we are also a very physical team. Our goal is to always try to dominate the line of scrimmage and win the line of scrimmage.

Saturday will be a big challenge for us. But we look forward to the challenge. I think it will be very important for us to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football. It will be a challenge. But again, our guys are looking forward to it, excited about it.

I think, as I said, our team is known for its speed. But I really think this team is a physical, tough, tough football team, and we’ve had a lot of success this year.

While Dykes acknowledges that Michigan poses specific threats in terms of physicality, as noted, he is confident that TCU’s team speed and receivers’ ability to make contested catches can make all the difference for the Horned Frogs.

Yes, as I said before, two excellent defensive tackles. Guys who look good from the front play well with their hands, Dykes said. Really good work, big, strong guys, to keep an eye on. True gap style defense.

What I like about their defense is that the guys play really well together. They consistently do their job. They are in the right place at the right time. They play with good technique. Have a good schedule. They are a very solid defensive football team. They don’t give up a lot of big plays. They try to make you earn everything you get.

For us, it always starts with our ability to run football. It becomes important for us to do that. Have a lot of faith in the offensive linemen, guys like Wes (Harris) here to be able to play up front physically and open the holes. When we do that our passing game usually has a chance to get the ball down the field and get it to some guys who can play.

As I said before, we are a fast football team. Our boys like to take pictures on the field. And we will have to make a lot of one-on-one contested catches in this game. That’s what big football games usually come down to: which team can win the one-on-one battles and make the defensive catches and defensive plays.

The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl is scheduled for December 31st with kickoff at 4pm EST.