World No. 1 Iga Swiatek enjoys fierce rivalry as she heads into 2023

Iga Swiatek will have another target on her back as the new tennis season kicks off and the world number 1 insists that rivalries are welcome as players like Ons Jabeur look to dethrone her in 2023.

Swiatek has had one of the most dominant seasons in recent years on the WTA tour, winning eight titles in 2022, including two Grand Slams, and enjoying an unbroken reign at the top of the rankings since moving to the top spot last April rose.

The Tunisian Jabeur is the number 2 in the world and has openly expressed her ambition to become the first world number 1 in Africa and the Arab world next season.

At the moment, Swiatek has more than double the number of ranking points that Jabeur has, but the Wimbledon and US Open finalist is also in a strong position to gain ground by moving up to No. 2 with no points from three of the four Grand Slams in 2022.

Swiatek, who helped Team Kites to a second-place finish in the World Tennis League (WTL) in Dubai this week with three singles wins and one loss, knows full well that Jabeur and others will be coming for her in 2023 and the 21-De year-old Pole relishes the chance to rival her peers.

I think we all need someone who pushes ourselves to the limit, Swiatek said The national at Coca Cola Arena on the sidelines of the WTL.

It gave me a lot of motivation last season when I played against Ash (Barty) in Adelaide. For the next few months, before she retired, my main goal was to learn to play against her a little bit and maybe beat her.

Rivalry is certainly welcome, I can get a lot out of it. So I think it’s great that we have so many people to compete against.

Swiatek has spent part of her pre-season training in Dubai ahead of the WTL and says she enjoyed the inaugural mixed team event.

However, she did not make it to any of the post-match concerts, adding that she could be lured into attending if one of her favorite artists were invited to perform.

They have to get Taylor Swift or Adele, so I’ll come, she said with a laugh.

I think it’s a great event and it has huge potential for the future. Hopefully I will be invited again, I am really looking forward to it. We certainly had fun and it’s a totally different atmosphere to have teammates on the bench.

Swiatek feels refreshed after a holiday in the Caribbean during which she managed to forego tennis completely, something she says is a rare achievement for her, with the sport always at the back of her mind.

Elena Rybakina celebrates in her match against Iga Swiatek. Getty

She says good food was the highlight of her holiday and she also enjoyed reading an Italian saga about a Sicilian family in the 19th century. Bookworm Swiatek teased that she will be launching a reading challenge soon to engage her fans and encourage them to read along with her.

The three-time champion says her pre-season training was mostly spent focusing on technical aspects of her game she wanted to improve, and it pretty much continued as usual despite her new status as the tour leader.

It was no different than any other pre-season I’ve had. In terms of goals, I’m still figuring that out. Because I usually set them before New Year’s, so I sort of mix that with New Year’s Eve and with the whole world actually having new goals, she added.

It’s kind of weird because I’ve never been in a situation like that where I’ve had such a great season. So I definitely have to do a little differently next year. But on the other hand, my main goal is to continue what I did last year and not really come back to all those games I’ve played, because that can really make me a bit lazy.

But still focus on the next one and remember that in tennis anything can happen in any tournament. I just want to stay consistent. But the specific goals I think will come as I get closer to the tournament.

Ons Jabeur, Iga Swiatek and Martina Navratilova pose for a photo after the US Open final at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2022 in New York City. AFP

Swiatek will begin her 2023 campaign in Brisbane where she and Hubert Hurkacz will lead Team Poland in the newly introduced United Cup.

Swiateks Kites lost to the Hawks in the WTL final on Saturday, as Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina upset the Polish world No. 1 6-3, 6-1 in the opening game of the night.

Felix Auger-Aliassime got the Kites back on track with a win over Alexander Zverev in straight sets, but the Hawks sealed the deal 37-25 in their favor, thanks to the efforts of Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Dominic Thiem in mixed doubles.

I’m glad I won something this year. It’s been a tough year for me, obviously I haven’t played for six and a half months, so to end the year like this is great for me and the whole team, said Zverev, who injured his ankle during his semifinal at Roland Garros. against Rafael Nadal and has not officially competed since.

Updated: December 25, 2022, 7:35 AM