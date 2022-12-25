India vs Bangladesh, 2nd test: There were nerves but R Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer did it with ease and style, says KL Rahul | Cricket news







India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets in a thrilling Day-4 finish in Dhaka on Saturday to win the two-Test series 2-0. The visitors had won the first Test by 188 runs.

India resumed the day on 45 for four, losing three quick wickets before Ashwin (42 not out) and Iyer (29 not out) shared an unbeaten 71-run stand for the eighth wicket to lead India home. NEW DELHI: As Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer prescribed a dramatic come-from-behind victory Team India in the second test against India’s substitute skipper Bangladesh KL Rahul admitted there were nerves in the locker room, but he trusted the batting unit to do the job.India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets in a thrilling Day-4 finish in Dhaka on Saturday to win the two-Test series 2-0. The visitors had won the first Test by 188 runs.India resumed the day on 45 for four, losing three quick wickets before Ashwin (42 not out) and Iyer (29 not out) shared an unbeaten 71-run stand for the eighth wicket to lead India home. “You just trust the guys in the middle. There’s always faith, but there were nerves; we’re human. But we trusted the batters,” Rahul said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Today Ashwin and Shreyas did it with ease and style. Well done to them for giving India the win. We never thought it would be easy, thought we had to grind and work hard for runs…

“It was more difficult with the new ball. We lost more wickets than we would have liked. We made mistakes but we will try to learn and hopefully put in a better performance if a similar situation arises in the future. Happy with our bowling depth over the past 6-7 years,” he added. Rahul, who led India in the series in the absence of injured Rohit Sharma, was effusive in his praise for the team’s bowling unit.

“The wins in the series say a lot about how well we handled our tempo attack. Ashwin and Axar (Patel) also did a really good job. Umesh (Yadav) raised his hands, Jaydev (Unadkat) came after a long time in, but bowled phenomenally well and probably took more wickets than he got, but the pressure helped Ashwin and Axar to capitalize,” he said.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan felt that one more wicket could have changed the result of the match. However, he gave full credit to Iyer and Ashwin for their gritty effort with the bat.

“Everyone contributed, we played well at this venue. Shreyas and Ashwin batted well under pressure. We needed another wicket. We can come up with a lot of ifs and buts but we are happy with the way we fought,” he said .

“It was a pity I couldn’t bowl well in the first Test, but I’m glad I did well here. The mentality of the team makes me happy. Hopefully we can get better results next year.”

Man-of-the-match Ashwin, who took six wickets and scored 42 not out in India’s second innings, said he relied on his defense when he came to bat on Sunday.

“I thought Bangladesh played really well. The game had to be won in a hard way. In these situations you sometimes feel like you have to hit your own way. They bowled well. But we had to rely on our defense. I wanted to go in and support Shreyas. Pitches were good, although they were a bit slow.”

Cheteshwar Pujara was named player of the series after scoring 222 points in two matches.

“It’s been a tough series, the series has been very competitive. I feel like I’ve found my rhythm. There’s been a lot of hard work, I’ve played a lot of first-class games and worked on my game,” said Pujara. said. “(About first-class) When you look at the gap between Test series, playing first-class helps to keep in touch. Every game is important at the WTC and you have to be on top of your game,” he said.

(with input from PTI)

