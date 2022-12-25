2023 Junior World Cup Preview: Canada

The goal for Canada at the 2023 World Juniors is simple.

To repeat.

The hosts will look for back-to-back titles as they seek their 20th World Juniors gold medal when their 2023 campaign kicks off against the Czech Republic on Boxing Day.

To do this, however, they will have to defy recent history; no team has won back-to-back titles since 2009, when Canada’s five-year reign ended.

Just a few months ago, Canada went undefeated in August to claim gold in Edmonton, a feat they achieved for the 14th time. The win also marked Canada’s seventh time to claim gold on home soil.

In Halifax there will be some familiar faces in red and white; Connor Bedard, Ethan Del Mastro, Nathan Gaucher, Zack Ostapchuk, Brennan Othmann, Joshua Roy, Logan Stankoven and Olen Zellweger all return after being on Canada’s gold medal team in 2022.

They are joined by 10 tournament debutants, all of whom are NHL drafts and currently playing in the CHL, while alumnus Brandt Clarke (LA), Dylan Guenther (ARI) and Shane Wright (SEA) were loaned by their NHL clubs.

Of the 18 selected CHL players, only three are not in their final year of eligibility for the tournament. With that in mind, Canada has the oldest team in the tournament by average age.

The team’s top three lines appear intact, at least based on how they lined up in pre-tournament victories over Switzerland, Slovakia and Finland.

Wright will center Canada’s top line with Othmann and Bedard on his wing. Stankoven and Guenther seem locked together on the team’s second line, while the all-QMJHL third line of Zach Dean, Gaucher and Roy continue to impress.

Newcomers Caeden Bankier, Colton Dach and Reid Schaefer all shuffled around the fourth line alongside Ostapchuk.

Del Mastro and Zellweger look to be Dennis Williams first choice D pairing, while Kevin Korchinski and Jack Matier played alongside each other in two Canada exhibition games, as did Brandt Clarke and Tyson Hinds.

Canada will play all four round-robin games in Halifax. Following their Boxing Day opener, the hosts will face Germany on December 28 and Austria a day later before closing out the group stage against Sweden on New Year’s Eve.

With a plethora of talent, as usual, it’s hard to pinpoint a select few players to keep an eye on. However, from Bedard to Zellweger, here are five Canadians ready to shine.

Connor Bedard Regina (WHL)

He is the best player in the CHL. He leads all skaters in points (64), ranks first in goals (27) and second in assists (37).

And he won’t be 18 for another six months.

As expected after a 51-goal, 100-point campaign a year ago, Bedard has impressed in his second full WHL season.

After being held pointless in the Pats season opener, the Vancouver native has since registered a point in every game since then, for a 27-point streak. He has tallied 19 multi-point outings and has scored five points in a game three times.

At the 2022 World Juniors, Bedard tied for eighth in tournament scoring with eight points (four goals), while his +9 rating was third best.

Jack Matier Ottawa (OHL)

Matier is one of five new faces in the Canadian Army Corps and his inclusion is more than worth it.

The Nashville Predators prospect has anchored the blue line of the OHL’s best side conceding the fewest goals in the league to date. His 26 points ranks seventh by an OHL defenseman and while his role in the Canadian squad isn’t necessarily that of a point producer, he can certainly contribute where needed.

Joshua Roy Sherbrooke (QMJHL)

The Habs prospect has been starring with the Phoenix so far averaging 1.65 points per game, where he has scored 18 goals in 26 games.

He has played 12 multi-point games and had a five-point season as of November 20, where he had a hat-trick and two assists in a win over Quebec.

Roy, who set a Sherbrooke franchise record with 119 points a season ago, will bring scoring and skill to the all-QMJHL line to complement Dean and Gauchers’ 60-yard play.

In the 2022 tournament, Roy scored three times and secured eight points, while averaging 19:44 per night.

Logan Stench Furnace Kamloops (WHL)

The reigning CHL Player of the Year picks up where he left off last season with a sensational first half of the season.

The Dallas Stars prospect has scored 44 points (17 goals) in just 21 games for an average of 2.10 points per game and has scored at least one point in every game this season.

Stankovens has scored at least three points in eight games this year and as a whole he has recorded 13 multi-point outings.

The Kamloops, BC native, who will play in the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, finished third in team scoring at the 2022 World Juniors with 10 points.

Olen Zellweger Everett (WHL)

Zellweger will enter the 2023 tournament after being the best defenders of the 2022 edition.

In Edmonton, the Calgary native was named to the tournament’s All-Star Team after racking up 11 points and a rating of +14. Zellwegers played in all situations and led all Canadian skaters with an on-ice time of 20:31.

The defending Bill Hunter Trophy winner as the best defenseman in the WHL has 28 points in 23 games for the Silvertips this season.