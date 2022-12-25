Buckeyes must drives vs. Finish Georgia





We’re getting closer and closer to the Peach Bowl. The Ohio State football team will play against the Bulldogs on New Year’s Eve for a shot at the National Championship Game. It will be by far the toughest test the Buckeyes have had to endure all year. In my opinion, Georgia is the best team in the country. They have no blatant weakness that can be exploited. Their secondary is the only unit that has had some problems lately. That means Ohio State has to play almost a perfect game. That means finishing drives with touchdowns instead of field goals. Controlling field goals is an issue that has been a problem for the Buckeyes for the past few games. Against Michigan, they had to settle for three field goals and also missed a fourth down conversion attempt when they found themselves within field goal range. Even against a team like Maryland, they sometimes couldn’t finish rides. They also had three field goals in it. Against an elite team like Georgia, getting touchdowns is imperative to win this game. Field goals just won’t be enough to pull it off. To make sure they finish rides both Ryan Day and C. J. Stroud will have to have their A+ game. No mistakes can be made if they are to have a shot at playing for a national championship. Stroud will also have to break out of his comfort zone and run the ball to pick up first downs at times as well. I think that’s the X factor in this game. If Stroud runs the ball like he did in the Northwestern game, I actually think the Buckeyes will have no problem scoring against the Bulldogs. That adds another element to the offense that they don’t normally show and it’s hard to stop. The Ohio State football team will likely need to score more than 40 points to win this game. It’s a good thing they have an attack capable of that if they click on all cylinders.

