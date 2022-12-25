Kelley Wilson dies of cancer





Kelley Wilson, player of the South Africa women’s national team, has died at the age of 36. “Thank you for your unwavering dedication to the game, through it all,” the South African Ice Hockey Federation wrote in a Facebook post. The Port Elizabeth Ice Hockey Club defender, who became a national team player for South Africa at the age of 30, was diagnosed with breast cancer just months after winning gold at the 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey Women’s World Championship Division III. felt fitter than ever in her life. After feeling a lump in her breast and her mother dying of breast cancer when Kelley Wilson was 14, she didn’t feel great. She was diagnosed with early stage triple negative breast cancer and it was aggressive. “He said treating this cancer is complicated, but not impossible. I held on to those words with all the strength I still had in me at that moment,” she wrote in her story in April this year. Wilson underwent chemotherapy, but a few months later, the outlook worsened when lung metastases were discovered. Then she went public with her story to ask for help to fund an expensive treatment for a gene mutation that was rejected by medical aid. Nearly 460,000 rand ($27,000) of the target of 600,000 rand was collected. Despite her health condition, Wilson was back on the South African women’s national team in their first post-pandemic tournament. In May earlier this year, she played at the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey Women’s World Championship Division II Group B in Zagreb, Croatia and received a lot of moral support not only from her teammates but also from the other teams, who helped spread the word and stickers to stick on. their helmets. “We are so inspired by her courage and her determination to compete for her country at the highest level,” said Rylie Ellis, captain of the Australia women’s national team, sports outlet The Inner Sanctum. “Hockey is played all over the world but it is a small community when it comes down to it and we wanted to show our support for Kelley and the South African team by wearing the stickers on our helmets as a show of solidarity. Breast cancer affects all of us in some way in our lives and we felt it was important to acknowledge Kelley’s struggle and show her that we stand behind her.”

