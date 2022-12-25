India consolidates WTC Final odds, consolidates No. 2 position | Cricket news







The clean sweep against Bangladesh has cheered India’s back-to-back hopes WTC Final performance as they remain second behind leaders Australia on the table.

Chasing 145 against Bangladesh in the Second Test, India were in big trouble with 74 for 7 but Ravichandran Ashwin (42 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (29 not out) held on to score an unbeaten 71 runs for the eighth wicket to complete a superb victory on the fourth day.

India still needs some good results in their run against pacemaker Australia if they want to make it back-to-back to the WTC final.

Australia are in the box seat to qualify for their first WTC final, with Pat Cummins’ side currently holding a healthy lead at the top of the standings with 76.92 per cent of possible points.

Fresh off their six-wicket win over South Africa, Australia have two more home matches against the Proteas in Melbourne and Sydney.

Four tests in India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February and March next year will be Australia’s last assignment in this period, but they also have a chance to secure their place in the ongoing home series.

India took second place after losing to Dean Elgar’s side, but the Proteas can still have a chance to regain their top two place by bouncing back in the ongoing series in Australia.

South Africa does have the luxury of two home games against the West Indies in February and March.

(with input from PTI)

