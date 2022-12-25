Wasim Akram breaks the silence; opens up controversies in Pakistani cricket in his book

Every time Wasim Akram took action on the cricket ground it was an exciting sight for the spectators. Whether it was his powerful bat strikes or his superbly controlled, high-speed swing bowling, he was a dangerous opponent for all rivals. His tall and sturdy stature and his long flowing hair made him a sight to behold. But he also played at a time of great crisis in Pakistani cricket, when match-fixing was rampant. He had not revealed his opinion at the time, but now he is coming out with his own version of the incidents in his autobiography titled Sultan. Wasim used to be called the Sultan of Swing.

The book begins with a description of Wasim’s childhood in the town of Mozang in Lahore. Wasim grew up there along with his older brothers Naeem and Nadeem. He also had a younger sister named Sofia. Hilariously, one of the first cricket teams he represented was called The British Government. The guys who founded the team thought the name British Government would be an impressive name for a cricket club!!

His first cricketing hero was Imran Khan who helped his career flourish. But despite talented players, the Pakistan team always underperformed.

Wasim candidly writes: “People complain that the Pakistani team is inconsistent. But the country itself is not consistent. Nothing happens the same way twice. There is no institution you can rely on. I played under 13 different captains, ten different coaches and nine cricket board presidents. He attributes the team’s inconsistency to the rapid changes that always take place in Pakistan’s cricket system.

Later in the book, he also addresses the match-fixing issue that erupted during the height of his own career. In a chapter entitled “Dirty Money” he writes: “The first hint I had of corrupt undercurrents was before the 1990 Austral-Asia Cup final. Rumors began to circulate that some Pakistani players had been paid to their team lose.” When word reached Imran Khan, he called his team together and told them plainly that the £14,000 the team had already won would only come to the players if they kept winning. If they lost, they would not a penny got into their hands.The trick worked and Pakistan won the trophy.

Wasim writes that while Imran Khan and Javed Miandad had different ways of looking at issues, they were both uncompromising when it came to honesty. This calmed the players down. Without their strong leadership, things could have gotten much worse. Even then, there was often suspicion among the team. Players distrusted each other and therefore could not really be friendly to each other. It affected the team’s morale and fighting spirit.

Later, when Saleem Malik was the captain, his questionable decisions and Pakistan’s astounding defeats added fuel to the fire. Malik was eventually banned but by then much damage had been done to Pakistani cricket. Under intense spotlight and media glare, a situation emerged where each player thought only of their own safety and pointed the finger at others, including Wasim. It completely destroyed team spirit. The haphazard decision making of the Pakistan Cricket Board and its selectors added to the chaos and confusion. It took many years for any semblance of order and confidence to be restored.

After retiring from playing, Wasim found satisfaction as a commentator along with his old friends Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri and Harsha Bhogle. He also served as bowling coach of Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. But in 2009 he lost his wife Huma. The posthumous diagnosis was that she suffered from a condition called mucormycosis, which doctors in Pakistan had misdiagnosed.

Her rapid deterioration had prompted Wasim to transfer her to a hospital in Singapore. But when she went into cardiac arrest during the flight, the plane was diverted to Chennai. They arrived without the required visas and permits. But Indian authorities waived all requirements and Apollo Hospital waived the fees. “I will never forget their kindness,” Wasim writes. But despite everyone’s best efforts, Huma passed away due to multiple organ failure. She was then only 42 years old.

Later, Wasim married Shaniera Thompson, an Australian woman who stabilized his family life in the same way that Huma had done before. Now his two sons Tahmoor and Akbar are doing well in college in the US and his seven-year-old daughter Aiyla is also learning precociously. It was his wife who urged him to write his memoirs so that his fans around the world would know the facts of his life and career. The result of his efforts can be read in this captivating tale of the ups and downs of one of the legendary cricketing greats of all time.