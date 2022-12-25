On the other side of the recruiting world, there’s Auburn





alabama football once again rules the college football recruiting world. Anyone surprised by the success of the Crimson Tide’s Signing Class of 2023 may want to pursue a sport other than college football. In comparison, the Auburn Tigers recruit from an area more isolated than a hamlet in eastern Alabama. Whatever the Tigers are selling right now, buying almost no top recruits. Contrary to the statement in the previous paragraph, Auburn is ranked by the 247Sports composite as having the No. 20 class. Many stories citing which head coaches had the most success in the early signing period credit Hugh Freeze for doing a quick and masterful job. Those stories are wrong. To the extent that Auburn has had any limited success in recent recruiting, an Auburn assistant deserves most of the credit. A clever move by Hugh Freeze, former Auburn player, assistant coach and hired Bryan Harsin, retained Zac Etheridge. Freeze held Etheridge, Cadillac Williams and Christian Robinson. It’s been that trio and especially Etheridge that has held Auburn’s recruiting together. The oft-repeated statement that Hugh Freeze is a great recruiter is suspect because of its current relevance. It is widely believed that Hugh Freeze landed some top recruits at Ole Miss by buying them. With player buying now standard, there’s no history to show that Freeze is some sort of recruiting wizard. In the short time Freeze has been with Auburn, most of his results have been meager. Freeze clearly wanted to add at least one or maybe two top quarterbacks. So far his ‘success’ has been Three stars, Hank Brown. According to the 247Sports Consensus, Brown is the No. 1,382 recruit in the 2023 class. The latest addition to the Tigers is transfer offensive lineman, Dillon Wade of Tulsa. As a recruit, Wade was rated the No. 2,408 player overall. Freeze and Auburn were trying to land a transfer to Alabama, Amari Kight. Kight chose Gus Malzahn and UCF. Compare Alabama Football and Auburn Auburn has signed three top 200 players, although only two of them signed in the early period. By comparison, Alabama Football signed only three recruits, ranked outside the top 300 (according to 247Sports) and the lowest of them is No. 376. Auburn has signed 11 recruits outside the top 300. Seven of the 11 are rated No. 514, No. 530, No. 677, No. 688, No. 778, No. 1,373, and Brown at No. 1,382. Hugh Freeze and his Auburn staff will have a lot of “coaching” ahead of the 2023 season. Some Auburn fans see what’s happening and begin to think that Freeze, while an improvement over Bryan Harsin as a recruiter, might not be as good as Gus Malzahn.

