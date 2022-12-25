All the tennis championships in Jamaica are exciting

BICKNELL…secured his first All Jamaica title after beating veteran Damion Johnson (Photo: Observer file)

David Sanguinetti, tournament director of the All Jamaica Senior Tennis Championship, said he was impressed by the high level of play on display at this year’s edition, which concluded Tuesday night at the Erica Tennis Center.

Jacob Bicknell secured his first All Jamaica title after beating veteran Damion Johnson 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in a thrilling final. Meaghan McConnell won the amateur women’s section after defeating Daniella Silvera 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the final.

Sanguinetti told the Jamaican observer that he was delighted with the spectator turnout at the tournament, as all matches were well attended and fans were treated to top-class tennis throughout.

“Every event that was run was well attended and the numbers were generally much higher than what we had in the past as people came out in their numbers and it was great to see them at Tennis Jamaica and I think that this momentum will last.” us in 2023,” he said.

“It was a very competitive tournament because everyone brought their A game,” said Sanguinetti.

He noted that Bicknell deserved his title because he played excellent tennis throughout the Championship.

“Jacob was number four on our Davis Cup team [last year], but he had stopped playing for a while, but he came back in short order. He’s a class act and he just showed his usual form by practicing about a week before the tournament and he got his game back and his game just got stronger and stronger as the tournament progressed and that’s how he came out on top in three sets,” said Sanguinetti.

Bicknell, the older brother of Jamaica’s number one tennis player Blaise, said he was delighted to have won his first senior title.

“I feel really good because I felt like I played a really good tournament as the games were very competitive from start to finish and it was generally fun too,” said Bicknell.

“It’s very exciting because from the first round I had an exciting match until the semi-final against Daniel Azar and the final against Damion went to three sets and so overall I’m quite happy with my performance in this championship.

“This means a lot to me because I’ve never won a title before and also my younger brother Blaise, who is now number one in Jamaica, has never won before, so this means a lot to our family,” he added.

Bicknell said his recent success will inspire him to take it to the next level.

“This is definitely a big confidence boost for the future because I think I’m playing great tennis and I feel like I’m improving and just getting ready for the next tournament I’ll be participating in,” he said.

Johnson, a former coach of Jacob, said he gave his best despite playing with a back injury, which he suffered earlier in the tournament.

“It was a very competitive tournament from start to finish because I fought to the end,” said Johnson.

“From the quarter final to the final I had played three set matches. However, in the final against Jacob I was struggling with a back injury and it affected me a lot as I am not able to reach my full potential as my movements were affected by this injury limited,” he continued.

Robert Bailey