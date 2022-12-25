UMass hockey players Mia Smith displays incredible leadership skills as a freshman

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of a Title IX-focused series created by UMass Journalism 332 Sports Writing Class.

on September 16 the hockey team hosted UMas’ first Flagship 50 game. The team honored former field hockey alumni in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX. With UMass royalty in attendance, the Minutewomen dominated and defeated Saint Louis 6-1.

It meant a lot to us because we not only represented our team on our home turf, but we represented all of UMass and all of the UMass hockey teams that came before us, said UMass freshman Mia Smith. We were always looking for a way to show how much it means to us every chance we got to represent others.

On June 23, 1972, the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights passed Title IX of the Education Amendments. This law not only protected students from gender discrimination in education or institutional activities, but also gave young women the opportunity to be part of a team.

It was a turning point in history, Smith said. Women were no longer looked down upon in an institution that followed Title IX. Women’s struggles and stories were truly heard, action was taken and these struggles prevented from happening again.

The Title IX game was an important reminder to fans and players that while much progress has been made, there is still work to be done to ensure that women’s sports receive the same funding and coverage as men’s sports.

While men’s teams like soccer get the luxury of practicing in state-of-the-art facilities and weight rooms, the hockey team shares the top floor of Boyden Gymnasium, the same gym that UMass students use for intramural sports like basketball. This year’s Minutewomens senior day game was not streamed on ESPN+ due to a scheduling conflict with men’s ice hockey, which started four hours after the hockey game started.

Born in Yorktown Heights, NY, Smith was recruited to play for a UMass program with a history of winning, including multiple NCAA tournament berths and Atlantic 10 championships. The most recent conference championship title came in 2016 and included an NCAA play-in-game win and a double loss over overtime to then No. 2 Maryland in the first round.

In subsequent years, the Minutewomen have appeared in two A-10 title games and two semifinals. This fall, Smith’s freshman season, UMass fell to No. 1 Saint Josephs 3-0 in the 2022 A-10 Championship.

Smith said the painful loss will stay with her for a while.

With every loss, it shows you how great it feels when you win, Smith said. I’m just reinforcing the point that every win should be treated as if it could be your last, or that it shouldn’t be a given under any circumstances, and you have to work for it.

Despite the hockey team’s success over the years, it has struggled to fill the stands at home games. Even with multiple postseason runs under its belt, the team receives little attention compared to the male sports on campus.

Overall, I definitely think there’s a difference (between women’s and men’s sports coverage), Smith said.

Girls in general are just constantly being compared. I feel like so many people see girls just like shorter men. When it comes to athletics, they were often almost inferior to men’s sports. People watch more male sports, they have more money, they’re more advertised, things like that.

According to Smith, one way to deal with this bias is to have a woman head coach, especially one of the caliber of head coach Barb Weinberg. Weinberg was a two-time All-American and three-time All-Big Ten selection at Iowa. She then served as an assistant coach at Iowa, Maryland (including two NCAA title teams), American and Wake Forest before taking over at UMass.

With a coach who grew up playing hockey, played it in high school and is a woman, I think she can connect with us so much more about the struggles of being a woman in athletics, Smith said.

How it can affect us, especially at points where for so many years we’d receive underhanded compliments like, “Oh, you’re so good for a girl.” I think it means a lot to show how great a coach she is on top of being a girl.

During Smith’s transition from playing high school hockey to college, she switched positions from midfield and defense to senior striker. As the 2022 season progressed, she became comfortable with the offensive game plan, which helped her confidence grow. As Smith’s confidence grew, so did her voice.

Smith’s competitive nature was contagious to her team. Both Weinberg’s and Smith’s teammates leaned on her to be vocal at team meetings and before and during games. She constantly embraced the moments when the ball was on her stick. When the lights were brightest, Smith came to life.

In the A-10 semifinals, UMass held a 3–1 lead over Lock Haven before the Talons scored from a penalty corner to make it a one-score game. On the wrong side of a momentum shift and a player behind due to a yellow card, the moment looked bleak. Desperate for a spark, Smith entered the game and became the catalyst and nailed the dagger.

Even while trailing in the championship against Saint Josephs, Smith never gave up.

Statistically, a game where one team is leading 2-0 is the most likely chance for a comeback, Smith said. I always try to think logically about it. If this has happened before, we can do it again and we can come back from this deficit.

When asked how Weinberg would describe Smith, she had nothing but kind words and high praise for Smith.

Shameless himself, Weinberg said. That’s what I like most about Mia.

Even as a freshman, she’s not afraid to say exactly what’s on her mind. She is always authentic and I think she herself shows incredible leadership skills for the future. Owning your part and not being afraid to speak as you are.