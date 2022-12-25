Christmas messages celebrate the community spirit of the islanders

THE community spirit and generosity of the islanders was praised in this year’s Christmas messages by senior figures in Jersey, who said the recent tragedies are a reason to reflect on what’s important in life.

Messages from the Dean of Jersey, the Very Rev. Mike Keirle, the Lieutenant Governor, Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd, the Bailiff, Sir Timothy Le Cocq and Prime Minister Kristina Moore are all taking on a more sombre tone this year following the Pier Road explosion , which killed nine islanders, and the sea collision which killed three fishermen.

In his message, the dean said it is important that we all reassess our priorities in light of recent events.

While most of us enjoy our Christmas traditions, I hope we will respond to those in need and be there for people; to love them, support them, offer our generosity of heart and wallet, and open our ears, hands and hearts. In this way we ourselves can be the angels who proclaim: with God nothing is impossible, he said.

While we are dealing with a cost of living crisis and some discomfort due to postal and border strikes in the UK, others are crouching down in shelters as bombs are raining down on them and it is dangerous to go out or buy food or meet a friend. The normal habits of life are in ruins.

In Jersey, too, we know all too well, from the two terrible tragedies that occurred on land and sea earlier this month, that the loss of loved ones in terrible circumstances can have the same effect. Life is not the same for anyone at this time of year when they have lost the people they love.

Vice Admiral Kyd said Jersey had been rocked by a brutal end to a fantastic year.

If any light comes from such terrible events, it reminds us all of the fragility of life, which is important to each of us, and, most importantly, that we should enjoy and be thankful for what we have, he said .

Another constant in Jersey is the incredible generosity of our community in favor of so many good causes and charities both here and abroad.

Sir Timothy also used his message to reflect on the war in Ukraine, the loss of Her Majesty the Queen and the 77th anniversary of Jersey’s Liberation.

Reflecting on events closer to home over the past month, he said: As much as we have come together as a community in hope and expectation, we have also come together to mourn and stand in solidarity with those who have lost loved ones in the two tragedies that hit the community earlier this month. We have offered what we can in support and will continue to do so. And again, though carried with grief and sorrow, our community has shown what it really is.

He added: I am immensely aware at this time of year how many unsung heroes continue to provide us with the services, comfort and protection we need while many of us are taking a break. My thoughts are with all those people and I am grateful to you for taking care of us during this time.

Deputy Moore said she hoped no island leader would have to start another Christmas message in such sad terms.

If there is a bright spot in these dark times, it is in the reactions we have seen from across the community. We would rather not have to deal with these events, but how we react when they happen says a lot about our island. We have seen professionalism, dedication and compassion from people in the public, private and voluntary sectors, she said.

We live in a strong and united community, and one that has demonstrated its ability to deal with adversity before. That spirit will win again, individually and collectively, and we can be confident that we will have happier times ahead, she added