Cricket: India survives severe fear in Bangladesh test





A historic test victory was just out of reach for Bangladesh. Photo / AP

Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer kept their spirits up to help India take a three wicket win against Bangladesh in the second test cricket this afternoon. They shared 71 runs with a mix of caution and aggression on an extremely spinning wicket as Bangladesh approached a historic victory to cut India to 74-7. Ashwin was unbeaten on 42 of 62, a knock that included four fours and one six, with Iyer on 29 of 46 with four boundaries as India raced to the victory target of 145-7 in the first session on day four. Ashwin, who also took six wickets in the match, including 4-71 in the first innings, fittingly hit a boundary against offspinner Mehidy Hasan halfway through to secure victory and eventually helped the side win the two-match Test series. The visitors won the first test by 188 runs. India previously lost the three match ODI series 2-1. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. After India resumed 45-4 on a tricky ground, Bangladesh, who started this year with a historic test win on New Zealand soil, got the chance to end the year with their first test win in 13 attempts against India. The home side secured success in just the second over of the day, with captain Shakib Al Hasan (2-50) holding Jaydev Unadkat leg-before for 13. Mehidy, who took 5-67 for his ninth five-for in test cricket. then moved Bangladesh closer to victory, striking twice in his successive two overs. He rattled Axar Patel’s stump for 34, with a pitch turning viciously and Rishbah Pant, the top scorer for India in the first innings, had a leg-before for just nine. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. But Ashwin and Iyer refused to give up. They executed the disciplined Bangladesh spin attack to precision and above all kept their courage in check. Ashwin could only have gone one if Mominul Haque hadn’t landed a close range catch on a delivery from Mehidy. He and Iyer then played smart to take the side to victory. The win helped India climb to second place behind Australia in the World Test Championship points table. Bangladesh were all out for 227 in their first innings after opting to bat first. India collected 314 runs to take an 87-run lead and the home side batted badly again to be knocked out for 231 runs in the second innings, giving India a 145-run target to win the game, which they did after an scary moment too. -AP Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

