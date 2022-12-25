Sports
Why there are no football games on Christmas Day
This Christmas Day, after consuming uncomfortable amounts of food and medicinal amounts of alcohol, people across the US will be able to plop on the couch and indulge in sports.
If the three NFL games, including reigning Super Bowl champions, the LA Rams who host the Denver Broncos, don’t grab you, then maybe the three NBA games, which include the LA Lakers in action.
However, that does not apply to Premier League fans in England. There are no games on December 25, just as there haven’t been for the past 57 years. The last professional men’s football played in England on Christmas Day was in 1965, while 1971 saw the most recent round of play in Scotland.
However, football on Christmas Day was once as big a tradition in England as it is in America. It was, like so many things, essentially born of boredom: in the early decades of the 20th century, there simply wasn’t much else to do once the turkey was eaten and the family feuds settled. At the time, football was primarily a working-class sport, and holidays were traditionally a day of public events for the working class, such as pantomimes, concerts, and film screenings.
Professor Martin Johnes, author of the book Christmas and the British, explains to the BBC: For the working class, whose homes were often uncomfortable, overcrowded and unattractive, a rare day off from work was a reason to take to the streets, not to relaxing on the street. At home.
The first Christmas Day English league game came in 1889, when Preston, who had won the title the previous season without losing a game, faced Aston Villa, in what was essentially the Liverpool v Manchester City of the day. Big card games were often played at Christmas, particularly local derbies, and clubs wouldn’t shy away from cramming as many games as possible into the festive season.
Teams playing on three consecutive days were not rare, and Christmas Eve and Boxing Day were also often reserved for games. To ensure fairness, matches were often mirrored, so team A would face team B on the 25th, and team B would receive team A the following day. For example, in 1913, Liverpool hosted Manchester City on Christmas Day, winning 4–2, losing the return on Boxing Day and drawing 3–3 against Blackburn a day later.
Everton once played three times in two days: on Christmas morning 1888 they played a Lancashire Cup match against Blackburn Park Road, followed by a friendly against Ulster F.C., before completing the triptych with another friendly against Bootle on the 26th.
This occasionally caused problems, such as when Blackburn were due to face local rivals Darwen on Christmas Day, but travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers the following afternoon. The latter was considered the most important game, so Rovers rested half their first-choice players, leaving an offended Darwen to do the same. The assembled crowd of both teams were not happy about this and rioted, eventually postponing the match. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the Manchester Guardian reported that a Rovers official’s hat had been knocked off. Humanity.
Probably the most famous Christmas Day game took place far from England and far from a football stadium: in 1914, thousands of soldiers on the Western Front, near the Franco-Belgian border, took part in a temporary armistice in no man’s land, which included a number of impromptu games. The next day they went on to kill each other again, but the fact that hostilities stopped for even one day is often seen as an example of football’s enduring power.
By the late 1950s, the popularity of football on Christmas Day declined. It was more difficult to reach, for example, as public transport became less common and train and bus drivers were given a day off. There were more things for people to do, which meant they weren’t necessarily dependent on a side trip to football to enjoy themselves.
In addition, the introduction of floodlights meant that clubs could hold matches on weeknights, eliminating the need to cram in matches on bank holidays. The last full round of First Division matches was held in 1957. It went with a bang: Sheffield Wednesday and Preston drew 4–4, Blackpool beat Leicester 5–1 and Chelsea hammered Portsmouth 7–4.
The following year, only three top division matches took place on Christmas Day, and in 1959 there was only one more. That was in Blackpool, where the tradition continued for a little longer, largely to entertain holidaymakers in the seaside town.
It was there that the last Christmas Day game in the English league took place in 1965, when Blackburn were the visitors from Bloomfield Road. A brass band played Christmas carols before the match and Blackpool won 4–2 with Alan Ball involved in a couple of goals. The following summer he would be in the England team that won the World Cup.
There has been no football played on the 25th in England since then. It continued in Scotland, when Christmas fell on a Saturday, until 1971, and continues to this day in Northern Ireland: the Steel and Sons Cup final traditionally takes place on Christmas Day, except Sunday. So this year Dunmurry Rec FC faced Bangor on Christmas Eve. If you still want to get the football jitters, there are matches in Turkey, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel and Azerbaijan, among others.
Attempts have been made to revive the old tradition, most notably in 1983 when Brentford proposed that their Division Three match against Wimbledon be held at 11am on 25 December to revive the old tradition that spouses should first going to football on Christmas Day while the wives cook dinner. Turkey. But the West London wake brigade wouldn’t let go of that honking piece of sexism, so after some protests the plans were shelved.
Few have tried it again, as there is essentially no appetite for it these days. Football fans are often creatures of habit, and in English football there is perhaps no greater custom on the calendar now than Boxing Day football. December 26th is the day we either pack up and head to the stadium or flop down with the previous day’s chocolates and remaining booze and watch TV all day.
This Boxing Day it’s possible to watch pretty much solid Premier League football from 12.30pm to around 10pm, with the occasional break to comfort/reheat leftovers. It’s been that way for years and no one wants the authorities, the broadcasters, the fans and especially the teams and players to change.
Old traditions fade away, new ones emerge. While there’s rarely a clamor for live sport on Christmas Day in the UK, there will be a few UK football fans throwing envious glances across the Atlantic.
(Top photo: Alex Pantling via Getty Images)
|
