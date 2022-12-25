Hingham Boys hockey surprises Weymouth with wave of goals in second period in non-league win





Chase McKenna scored from the point with 38 seconds left in the first period to start the scoring in a 6-0 non-competitive win for the third ranked Hingham boys’ hockey team over Weymouth on Saturday at the Pilgrim Arena. The Harbormen (3-0-1) also conceded goals in the second period from Joe Hennessy, Aidan Brazel, Connor Richardson and Alec Dzavik. Charlie Packard followed it up with a third period count. Were neighboring towns, I think [the rivarly] starts in youth hockey, said Hingham coach Tony Messina. The same children know each other from above. I think they stand up for us, we know they come in an emotional hockey game. Only today there was standing room, the place was packed and it was a great game. Seniors Luke McLellan and Matt Gilman split the time to combine for a 13-save shutout. McKenna added a few assists, as did Travis Rugg and Jack Rakauskas. Get sports headlines The latest sports headlines from The Globe delivered to your inbox every morning. Through four games, the Harbormen outscored opponents, 24-2. Who expected it? Messina said. However, there is still a lot of hockey to be done. Essex Tech 5, North East 3 Sophomore center Brady Leonard had two goals and an assist and Chris Maher, Cam Doherty and Armani Booth each scored once and assisted once as the Hawks (4-0-1) secured a Commonwealth win. St Mary’s 4, Brookline 2 Aidan Fitzpatrick scored twice and Brady Bullock and Finn Racki each added a score in a non-competitive win for the No. 16 Spartans (4-0-1). Girls hockey Hingham 2, Weymouth 1 Senior Abigail Kennedy kicked off the scoring with a goal on a sophomore Caroline Doherty assist, and Doherty then drafted classmate Addy Garrity for the third period winner as the Harborwomen (1-0-0) won their season-opening nonleague game at the Pilgrim Arena. struggling 58 Wayland, 12 Lincoln Sudbury With his father, 15-year-old coach Sean Chase, on the sidelines, and his grandfather, former Wayland coach Gary Chase watching, sophomore Cole Chase put the final pin at 152 pounds as the hosts (2-0) retained the Warrior Cup with the victory of the Dual County League. Globe correspondent Eamonn Ryan contributed to this report.

