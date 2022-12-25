Hingham Boys hockey surprises Weymouth with wave of goals in second period in non-league win

Chase McKenna scored from the point with 38 seconds left in the first period to start the scoring in a 6-0 non-competitive win for the third ranked Hingham boys’ hockey team over Weymouth on Saturday at the Pilgrim Arena.
The Harbormen (3-0-1) also conceded goals in the second period from Joe Hennessy, Aidan Brazel, Connor Richardson and Alec Dzavik. Charlie Packard followed it up with a third period count.
Were neighboring towns, I think [the rivarly] starts in youth hockey, said Hingham coach Tony Messina. The same children know each other from above. I think they stand up for us, we know they come in an emotional hockey game. Only today there was standing room, the place was packed and it was a great game.
Seniors Luke McLellan and Matt Gilman split the time to combine for a 13-save shutout. McKenna added a few assists, as did Travis Rugg and Jack Rakauskas.
Through four games, the Harbormen outscored opponents, 24-2.
Who expected it? Messina said. However, there is still a lot of hockey to be done.
Essex Tech 5, North East 3 Sophomore center Brady Leonard had two goals and an assist and Chris Maher, Cam Doherty and Armani Booth each scored once and assisted once as the Hawks (4-0-1) secured a Commonwealth win.
St Mary’s 4, Brookline 2 Aidan Fitzpatrick scored twice and Brady Bullock and Finn Racki each added a score in a non-competitive win for the No. 16 Spartans (4-0-1).
Girls hockey
Hingham 2, Weymouth 1 Senior Abigail Kennedy kicked off the scoring with a goal on a sophomore Caroline Doherty assist, and Doherty then drafted classmate Addy Garrity for the third period winner as the Harborwomen (1-0-0) won their season-opening nonleague game at the Pilgrim Arena.
struggling
58 Wayland, 12 Lincoln Sudbury With his father, 15-year-old coach Sean Chase, on the sidelines, and his grandfather, former Wayland coach Gary Chase watching, sophomore Cole Chase put the final pin at 152 pounds as the hosts (2-0) retained the Warrior Cup with the victory of the Dual County League.
Globe correspondent Eamonn Ryan contributed to this report.