Sports
They extradited the table tennis player who had been charged with rape by an Argentine athlete
Chilean table tennis player Juan Lamadrid Barraza was extradited to Argentina to testify before the Justice Department for a complaint filed by Argentine athlete Cielo Rotryng Ivarez, who accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2017 when she was 14 years old.
The search for the trans-Andean athlete began in August last year when the rape report was filed. The National Court No. 40 had requested his capture and extradition to Argentina. Local media in Chile reported that after the complaint, the athlete stopped going to his usual places or to his training center.
Twenty-eight days after the extradition request was made public, the Federal Investigation Service for Refugees and Extraditions of the Federal Police determined that the defendant was inside Chilifor which an exchange of information began with the Interpol office of the city of Santiago, dat He was arrested on September 21.
From that moment diplomatic procedures began arranging delivery and transfer. Finally, five years after the alleged incident took place, the suspect arrived in Argentina, accompanied by a federal police commission.
Lamadrid Barraza boarded an Aerolneas Argentinas flight that dropped him off at 6:30 p.m. this Friday at Jorge Newbery Airport in the city of Buenos Aires, where he was officially detained on national soil.
The complaint of the Argentine athlete
Cielo Rotryng broke the silence on August 23 when he said in a letter that the December 14, 2017 in the Argentine Republic Table Tennis Open -a tournament in which adults and minors compete-, Juan Lamadrid Barraza abused her.
I was barely 14 years old and the innocence of every girl. How long will these things continue to happen to us? It wasn’t my outfit, nor was it the time or the place. If there is no consent, it is rape. Today I decide not to keep my mouth shut anymore,” he wrote on his Instagram five months ago.
Although he gave no details about the event, in an interview with TN said the young womanit was something premeditated. I don’t think one person has the ability to change the course of events from one second to the next. What happened was I went somewhere and he appeared behind me and he said, ‘No, we’re going in a different directionhe explained.
The athlete, who was 14 years old at the time, said it was difficult for her to “assimilate the facts” and revealed she didn’t want to report it out of fear: “I knew a lot of talking and stuff was going to happen my sports career would hang by a thread. Later I understood that if you do things right nothing can go wrong.
The 19-year-old thanked the support of CENARD, other players in the area and the Argentine Table Tennis Federation (FATM), but warned that “No one was surprised by what happened because of the mechanism of action that this person has.”
After Rotryng’s complaint, the media mega news circulated some messages in which Lamadrid referred to the topic. In an Instagram story (his account of his is private) he stated: I’m very concerned. They make me laugh”.
He had also threatened with his own complaints: I come from the street, I have codes, I have a sister, I have a mother, they don’t know me. I am going to file a complaint against all of them and they will have to pay me. Either they pay me or they go to jail. Short”.
Cielo had previously clarified: I was not surprised by his messages or the cavalier way he talks. He has no general overview. He’s a whole person egocentric.
