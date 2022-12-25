Shahid Afridi hints at return of senior players to cricket team – Sport





Shahid Afridi, the newly appointed interim chairman of the men's national team selection committee, on Sunday hinted at the possibility of older players returning to the Pakistan men's cricket team. Afridi was appointed on Saturday by the Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee headed by Najam Sethi as the interim head of the national selection committee for the home series against New Zealand. In his first decision in his new role, Afridi had added three players to the team the day before, including pacemakers Mir Hamza and Shahnawaz Dahani and off-spinner Sajid Khan. During his first media call in Karachi when he took up his new position, the head of the selection committee was questioned about any changes in the batting line-up such as bringing back Sarfaraz Ahmed to which he said: Babar Azam said something a few days ago that the world tax would must have shifted which is very good. There are many players who have continuously played all three formats and it gets difficult at times. Afridi said the bench should be strong enough that players missing the presence are not felt by or impacted on the team's performance. We have such players who are seniors who have been relegated outside [the team] for days, he said. On his decision to add the three players, Afridi called it a very good decision by the selection committee to hire two more fast bowlers, adding that he found out that teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah was still not fully fit.

He added that the national selection committee will soon have a meeting with skipper Babar Azam on the team's final line-up. This selection committee has come here to make Azam a world-class captain as well as a good batsman, Afridi added.

The head of the interim selection committee said that Azam was the backbone of the team and that the committee wanted him to be counted among the world-class captains. We actually came here to support him, share our experiences and help him in the areas where I think they are possible [further] improvement. Regarding the commission's approach, Afridi said it would try to make amends for and address many past practices. He also said the committee had ideas about new approaches. If we continue old-fashioned, how will we become number one or two in the world [team] until we make no changes? He said the selection committee was only formed for the current NZ series and was aware of its responsibility. Pakistan's test series against New Zealand begins on Monday with the first game in Karachi. Revised selection: Babar Azam (Captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood.

