Sports
Michigan Football gave us a good Christmas
Merry Christmas, Wolverine believers!
The most wonderful time of the year has been made all the more wonderful this year with the prospects of a Michigan Wolverines national championship. While Team 143 is still two wins apart from their first title since 1997 (the first direct since 1948), this year feels as tangible as ever.
While today will (hopefully) bring you gifts of fulfillment and joy, Michigan football has given us several recognitions throughout the 2022 season. From the team’s seven sack performance against Colorado State to punter Brad Robbins’ impeccable mustache and the existence of Colston Loveland, there were a plethora of gifts to choose from. These are the three that were my personal favorites.
Blake Chorus
This season would go on to be the best single season by a Michigan running back in program history. Although Corum did not reach the stars, he still landed on the clouds in thin air.
Corum finished the season with 1,463 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in 10.5 games before being injured in the waning minutes of the first half against Illinois. Corum would undoubtedly break Hassan Haskin’s single-season rushing touchdown record (20) and could have jeopardized Tim Biakabatuka’s single-season rushing yards record (1,818), given what we now know about Donovan Edwards’ performance against the Buckeyes and Boiler makers.
Corum was honored as a unanimous All-American, the team’s overall MVP, and also received the program’s blue collar and toughness awards. This still doesn’t quantify the impact Corum had on the team this season.
He was Superman crossed with an F-150, in a 5-foot-8 frame that epitomized #ShortKingSZN. Corum was thunder and lightning at the same time; an elusive powerhouse who can grab a 4th and a goal just as easily as get free for a 60-yard score.
Corum personified the Wolverines as only legendary running backs before him. The cumulative stats aren’t there, but the importance and impact is as resounding as anyone has ever shown the colors. When you name Hart, Wheatley, Thomas, Perry, and Morris, don’t forget Corum.
Victory in Columbus
The gift that just keeps on giving and the gift with so many little gifts inside. Yes, a win in Columbus for the first time since 2000 and a 45-23 win are great achievements, but they don’t tell the whole story.
There are moments in this single game that will forever be etched in the minds of Wolverine fans:
- LB/RB Kalel Mullings’ jump pass – The play call of the year
- RB Donovan Edwards left hand (and 216 yards, two touchdowns) – Without Courm, Edwards etched his name into the record books and did it with one hand
- QB JJ McCarthy’s gut power – The stats won’t blow your mind, but the toughness and swagger of facing blitz after blitz while standing in a collapsing pocket and keeping Michigan alive will never be forgotten. Nor will the three BOMBS he threw for touchdowns.
- The existence of CB Mikey Sainristil – The breakup of Sainristil’s fourth quarter pass is on par with every great Michigan moment in this rivalry.
- WR Cornelius Johnson’s double move – The head and shoulders fake before CJ’s second touchdown left the hopeless Buckeye defender looking for a map and a glass of water to figure out what happened. What happened?
- Plant flag – The north has claimed new territory.
to win
The Wolverines are currently enjoying the winningest two-year streak in the program’s storied history. Keep in mind that the University of Michigan has been playing football since 1879, the same year Thomas Edison first demonstrated light bulbs to the public.
After a 12-2 run last year, most fans never thought things could get better this season. But 13 wins and ZERO losses later, the Wolverines are in unprecedented territory. No Michigan team has won 13 games in a season before, and Team 143 has a chance to win 15, which would be a first for a Big Ten school and the first for a non-Tiger-related university. The feat of 15 wins only achieved in 2018 Clemson Tigers and 2019 LSU Tigers.
But most surprising of all, this Michigan team is behaving like a team that’s been here before, despite never being here before. This team handles their cases with a confidence that never intrudes on arrogance; a belief that they know the outcome of every game before it’s played, but avoid giving spoilers for the sake of entertainment.
These are the good times, and it’s important to remember that. The floor for this team is 13-113-1! Do you remember the Appalachians? Remember when you were a laughingstock under Rich Rodriguez? Do you remember The Clapper? Remember wrestling with Akron? Think about losing 10 years of ohio state? JT short? The 2020 season?
I sure as hell member and on Christmas Day it’s as important as ever to be thankful for family, friends and an undefeated football team.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.maizenbrew.com/football/23522983/christmas-gifts-michigan-wolverines-college-football-gave-us-this-year-jim-harbaugh-ohio-state-2022
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- No. 6 Most Read Story of the Year: Downtown Concert Series
- Michigan Football gave us a good Christmas
- Alia Bhatt teaches classes affordably; goes out for Christmas in wrap dress worth $85
- Chinese foreign minister signals closer ties with Russia
- Bomb Cyclone Winter Storm Won’t Delay Santa Claus, Says US Military | Weather in the United States
- International migration drives US population growth in 2022
- Christmas celebrations take shape around the world
- Saving Mr. Banks actor Ronan Vibert dies at 58 FOX13 News Memphis
- Save the Children among NGOs halting operations in Afghanistan after ban on female staff
- Shahid Afridi hints at return of senior players to cricket team – Sport
- WIPO Accessible Book Consortium International Award of Excellence 2021: Call for Nominations
- 1 dead, 3 injured in Christmas Eve shooting in UK pub