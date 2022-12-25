Michigan Football gave us a good Christmas

Merry Christmas, Wolverine believers!

The most wonderful time of the year has been made all the more wonderful this year with the prospects of a Michigan Wolverines national championship. While Team 143 is still two wins apart from their first title since 1997 (the first direct since 1948), this year feels as tangible as ever.

While today will (hopefully) bring you gifts of fulfillment and joy, Michigan football has given us several recognitions throughout the 2022 season. From the team’s seven sack performance against Colorado State to punter Brad Robbins’ impeccable mustache and the existence of Colston Loveland, there were a plethora of gifts to choose from. These are the three that were my personal favorites.

Blake Chorus

This season would go on to be the best single season by a Michigan running back in program history. Although Corum did not reach the stars, he still landed on the clouds in thin air.

Corum finished the season with 1,463 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in 10.5 games before being injured in the waning minutes of the first half against Illinois. Corum would undoubtedly break Hassan Haskin’s single-season rushing touchdown record (20) and could have jeopardized Tim Biakabatuka’s single-season rushing yards record (1,818), given what we now know about Donovan Edwards’ performance against the Buckeyes and Boiler makers.

Corum was honored as a unanimous All-American, the team’s overall MVP, and also received the program’s blue collar and toughness awards. This still doesn’t quantify the impact Corum had on the team this season.

He was Superman crossed with an F-150, in a 5-foot-8 frame that epitomized #ShortKingSZN. Corum was thunder and lightning at the same time; an elusive powerhouse who can grab a 4th and a goal just as easily as get free for a 60-yard score.

Corum personified the Wolverines as only legendary running backs before him. The cumulative stats aren’t there, but the importance and impact is as resounding as anyone has ever shown the colors. When you name Hart, Wheatley, Thomas, Perry, and Morris, don’t forget Corum.

Victory in Columbus

The gift that just keeps on giving and the gift with so many little gifts inside. Yes, a win in Columbus for the first time since 2000 and a 45-23 win are great achievements, but they don’t tell the whole story.

There are moments in this single game that will forever be etched in the minds of Wolverine fans:

LB/RB Kalel Mullings’ jump pass – The play call of the year

– The play call of the year RB Donovan Edwards left hand (and 216 yards, two touchdowns) – Without Courm, Edwards etched his name into the record books and did it with one hand

– Without Courm, Edwards etched his name into the record books and did it with one hand QB JJ McCarthy’s gut power – The stats won’t blow your mind, but the toughness and swagger of facing blitz after blitz while standing in a collapsing pocket and keeping Michigan alive will never be forgotten. Nor will the three BOMBS he threw for touchdowns.

The stats won’t blow your mind, but the toughness and swagger of facing blitz after blitz while standing in a collapsing pocket and keeping Michigan alive will never be forgotten. Nor will the three BOMBS he threw for touchdowns. The existence of CB Mikey Sainristil – The breakup of Sainristil’s fourth quarter pass is on par with every great Michigan moment in this rivalry.

– The breakup of Sainristil’s fourth quarter pass is on par with every great Michigan moment in this rivalry. WR Cornelius Johnson’s double move – The head and shoulders fake before CJ’s second touchdown left the hopeless Buckeye defender looking for a map and a glass of water to figure out what happened. What happened?

– The head and shoulders fake before CJ’s second touchdown left the hopeless Buckeye defender looking for a map and a glass of water to figure out what happened. Plant flag – The north has claimed new territory.

to win

The Wolverines are currently enjoying the winningest two-year streak in the program’s storied history. Keep in mind that the University of Michigan has been playing football since 1879, the same year Thomas Edison first demonstrated light bulbs to the public.

After a 12-2 run last year, most fans never thought things could get better this season. But 13 wins and ZERO losses later, the Wolverines are in unprecedented territory. No Michigan team has won 13 games in a season before, and Team 143 has a chance to win 15, which would be a first for a Big Ten school and the first for a non-Tiger-related university. The feat of 15 wins only achieved in 2018 Clemson Tigers and 2019 LSU Tigers.

But most surprising of all, this Michigan team is behaving like a team that’s been here before, despite never being here before. This team handles their cases with a confidence that never intrudes on arrogance; a belief that they know the outcome of every game before it’s played, but avoid giving spoilers for the sake of entertainment.

These are the good times, and it’s important to remember that. The floor for this team is 13-113-1! Do you remember the Appalachians? Remember when you were a laughingstock under Rich Rodriguez? Do you remember The Clapper? Remember wrestling with Akron? Think about losing 10 years of ohio state? JT short? The 2020 season?

I sure as hell member and on Christmas Day it’s as important as ever to be thankful for family, friends and an undefeated football team.