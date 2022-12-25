Log Christmas!

Sweet Dreams!

With an expected attendance of nearly 800 people and the Hilton Riversides Grand Ballroom as the venue, the all-volunteer Ladies Leukemia League hosted its Fte de Nol, titled A Cure Would Be So Sweet. Christmas themed tables were centered with candy cane trees atop red and white striped ribbons to capture that spirit. As for lunch, attendees enjoyed a tasty arugula salad, braised beef short ribs, and spiced cheesecake.

Notables were numerous and numbered LLL president Anita Hymel (with husband Ronnie); event chair Lorraine Cucchiara and co-chair Lisa Baynham (of Pat); mistress of ceremonies Camille Whitworth; Jane Patterson for the invocation; Caroline Escher and Rosalie Edwards; Eugene Williams, general manager of Dillards, the fashion show host; Mike Jones for his years of dedication to LLL; entertainer Marshal Harris; and grant recipients, all Ph.D., Matthew Burrow, Hua Ludoctor, ZhenlinMD, and Xiao NiMD Fte, a fundraiser for leukemia research grants, has raised more than $4.3 million over the years.

Highlights included the announcement of Light the Tree of Hope Donors; the prize parade; and winners of special raffles, such as Jennifer Bryant (Aucoin Heart Ring), Tammy Jacob (brahman bag), Brenda Webre (Mr. Bingle Christmas decorations) and Nina Loup, Nicole Mulligan, Patti Alphonse and Cathy Wattigny (Dine around town). Margaret Rich and Amy Gross won door prizes. All eyes were on the catwalk for the Dillards Fashion Show and its 88 looks, which were divided into seven scenes (Christmas Joy to Sparkling Dresses) and a finale. Before that, a life-sized Mr. Bingle in It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year. Then came St. Nick (with a pass like that ofStephen Kernion) to Here Comes Santa Claus. With them, and several of the show’s red-clad models, were the honored Leukemia Survivors, Mary Dana Dandry and little Braylee Lambert. The crowd cheered, some even danced, in their honor.

Tennis tasks

In honor of the holiday season and its 146th birthday, the New Orleans Lawn Tennis Club enjoyed a one-hour presidential reception hosted by the president of the board Claude Williams IV. It is given to the club’s former presidents, along with current board members and their spouses. To feed the festive herd everywhere, the club’s head chef, Mark LeJeuneprepared a delicious buffet. The musical menu came out Tim Lachlin and Steve Mazakowskion the first floor and upstairs in The 1876, the Boogie Men. Decorations embellished the property.

Next to club president Williams and wife Laurie -both reply to doctor, the top names were immediately past president Scott Howard of Janet, vice president Elizabeth Brinson of Stevesecretary Robert Redfearn Jr. of Cheryl, treasurer John Jeremiah Jr. of Lisaand board members Meredith Montgomery, Patrick Summerour, Leo Congemi and Michael McNulty III with husbands Baldwin, Dana, Jane and Mary. Robert Rizzuto made rounds as general manager of the club.

Cheerful members included Claire and Catherine Karas, Mark and Andrea Mahfouz, Gary and Lisa Zoller, Jonathan and Marta Hand, John and Elizabeth Bolles, Robert and Kellie Hardie, Samuel and Michele Prokop, John and Jennifer Rareshide, Priya Sahu and Mallika Doss Sahu, Mary Killackey and John Decell, Virginia and Lee Barba, Linda and Ted Kennedyand Timothy and Mary Elise Kingsmill. Joy reigned.

Christmas Tea

Harpist Luke Brechtelsbauers strumming set a special tone when the Anglophone Union of New Orleans held its Christmas Tea at the Windsor Court Hotel with Catherine de Montluzin as an honoree. I was so surprised when they contacted me, said Katherine, who has served the ESU chapter as a vice president and board member, as well as being an outstanding volunteer. Department Chairman David Grisset (accompanied by Shauna) is also the ESU United States Region VII representative.

Traditional afternoon tea sandwiches, scones and desserts beckoned the handsome crowd, who admired the flower arrangements Pam Georges for pameladennis, LLC. Champagne provided even more fizz. Particularly noted were ESU National Chairman E. Quinn Peeper and Michael D. Haroldand, with various Branch titles, Julie and Drew Jardine, Bruce and Melissa Gordon, Leonard and Jane Caruso, Walter Wolf, Kathy Singleton of Ben Bagert, Rick Normandand Rennie Culver and Bet Goddard. Also among others Elaine and Douglas Grundmeyer, Martha Wickett, Angle Bowlin and Martin Robinson, Cassandra Sharpe and Richard Look, Judith and Robert Patout, Lorraine and Maurice Villere, Cybele Gontar, Mimi and Claude Schlesinger, Courtney-Anne Sarpy, Lucie Whitley, Ben Karp, Margie Nolan-Wheatley and Julian Wheatley, Mara and Jack Coiron, Constance Cowart and Harold Young, Diane and Charles Dupin, Haydee and Kevin Mackey, Lois and Jay Van Kirk, Gretchen Bosworth, Paula Dickey, Simone Rathleand the Peter Wolfs.

Have a nice brunch!

Patio Planters held its annual holiday brunch in Galatoire’s Balcony Room, where poinsettias covered the tables. Mimosas were among the libations that complemented the three-course brunch that concluded with caramel-cup custard.

A perfect moment was the presentation of the prestigious Daisy Todd Award to the organization Sandra Dartus, treasurer and coordinator of Patio Planters Caroling in Jackson Square, and a member known for her spirit of volunteerism. Kudos!

Noted were Planters’ current president Joey DiFatta; previous presidents Stephen Swain, Janice Foulks, Sam Poche (with husband Eddie Selby) and Jeff Collins (with wife Celia); secretary Mary Bartholomew (of Harold); vice president There’s Howell with board members Lynn Kirby, Susan Guillot, Carol Gernon (of Ed) and Kirk Guidry (of Caroline); honorary life members and former presidents Leah Siegel and C. J. Blanda; the Rev. Damien Zablocki for the blessing; and Ralph and Kris Mason. Another highlight was the unveiling of a painting by Matthew Peck depicting the Jackson Square Caroling. Prints are sold to support Patio Planters’ work.

In the spirit of the season, Patio Planters, a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to the preservation and beauty of the French Quarter, tipped the hat to the 128 brunch attendees. They raised $871 for the Quarters homeless program.