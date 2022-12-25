Michigan football enters the four-star battle





Michigan football has entered the mix for 2024 four-star running back Taylor Tatum from Longview, Texas. Tatum is the number of the country. 3 back per 247Sports. It’s early in the 2024 recruiting cycle and Michigan football went head to head with schools like Baylor, Texas, Tennesee and others. Those who have seen Tatum say he is very good at finding lanes and gaps to run through. he will also play with patience but is not afraid to put his foot in the hole and go when necessary. Tatum can hit a homerun-like run with his escape ability. Tatum is a three-sport athlete at Longview High School, as he also plays baseball and competes in track and field as well as football. The acclaimed recruit sat down with The Michigan Insider to talk about Michigan (paid subscription.) In the interview, Tatum said he plans to visit Michigan and is “deeply interested” in Michigan. He went on to say that he really likes what Mike Hart has done with the running backs during his time as a running backs coach. The Maize and Blue currently have four commits in the 2024 class, none of which are running backs, but three of them are four-star recruits. Tatum is the ninth returning class of 2024 to receive an offer from Michigan, but he has the highest rating of them all. Tatum quickly tops the target list for the Wolverines in 2024; he ends up in a company full of five star players like quarterback Jayden Davissafety K. J. Boldenwide receiver Ryan Wingoand defensive lineman Justin Scott. There is still a long way to go in the recruiting process for the Class of 2024, as Taylor Tatum will likely not visit Ann Arbor until early next year and possibly as late as next football season. For now, Michigan has to stay in the mix for the four-star race. Beating TCU and playing for a national championship would be a great start to his recruiting process.

