Sports
Tennis coach Bobby Kramer inducted into Hall of Fame
Bobby Kramer was inducted into the prestigious Texas Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame on December 9, 2022 at the annual Hall of Fame Banquet at the Horseshoe Bay Resort.
He was accompanied by his wife, children and their husbands, plus a contingent of former players.
The 2022 TTCA HOF Inductee grew up in Knippa and graduated from Knippa High School in 1956. He has lived in Uvalde since 2001, after withdrawing from Pasadena Dobie High School, ending a 37-year coaching career.
Jerry Franklin, chairman of the TTCA Hall of Fame committee, introduced Kramer to the crowd of about 600 people. Kramer thanked Franklin for the introduction, commenting, “I can’t believe I’m getting this mic to talk to so many people.”
Thank you all for this evening, he said. This is the most exciting night of my life besides the one 70 years ago, on October 28, when I had my first date with my wife.
That drew applause, accompanied by laughter, from the crowd. There were several other humorous stories throughout his nine-minute speech. His wife is the former Linda Coleman, a graduate of Uvalde High School.
Kramer began his coaching career at Nueces Canyon school, where he coached all girls’ athletics from seventh grade through high school. After four years, he also became the junior and junior high director. Kramer spent 16 years at NCISD and was on the verge of becoming the principal of Uvalde Junior High when his former star athlete, Irene (Williams) White, persuaded him to become a tennis coach at Dobie High School in the Pasadena ISD, where she was women’s athletic director. At Dobie, he coached girls’ basketball for two years. In an earlier interview, Kramer noted that he knew very little about girls’ basketball when Nueces Canyon appointed him to the post. So he sought advice from the team’s star athlete, the aforementioned Irene Williams.
She came up with half a dozen offensive plays and when the season started, I drove the bus, sat on the bench and watched her scorch the nets. She averaged 42.7 points per game and led the state in scoring.
During the HOF speech, Kramer noted that Williams also taught him how to score in tennis when he accompanied her to the state tennis tournament. I watched her play and learned how to score and fell in love with tennis, he said.
There were two full tables of Kramer supporters, including his wife, three children and their spouses, several of his former players and Nueces Canyon and Dobie High School staff.
Always humble, Kramer managed to introduce most of them and talked about their exploits, sharing the evening’s spotlight.
His three children, sons Leslie and Robert, and daughter, Cheryl, were named along with Nueces Canyon players Williams and Suzanne Luce Friday. Williams and Luce, who coached Kramer, also played in the Texas High School All Star basketball game.
Both girls were great athletes, Kramer said, and their best sport may have been track and field.
James Ward, his sister Liz, Wright Friday and his son Swint also received accolades from Kramer.
Kramer said he cherishes the many lifelong friendships he has made over the course of his career, including Sabinal tennis coach Gerry Shudde, who was unable to attend the ceremony due to a death in his family.
I will forever be grateful to Coach Shudde for helping and guiding me when I first started coaching and continued through the years, Kramer noted.
I will also be eternally grateful to the late Floyd Collins, who helped establish the Nueces Canyon tennis program. Floyd would tutor and supervise those young elementary and high school kids every day during the extended lunch period. He motivated them and they developed an interest in the sport that lasted for the rest of their school days.
During his 37-year career, Kramer coached eight state tennis champions, one state qualifier, four state semifinalists, and 10 runners-up. In addition, there were four regional finalists, 10 regional semifinalists plus three team tennis district champions with a host of top finishers.
State champions under Kramer’s leadership included James Ward in singles and James teamed with Randy Ward for a pair of doubles titles. Randy Ward also teamed with Leslie Kramer and David Sweeten for a year and another year for the doubles title. Cheryl Kramer and Mary Berry teamed up to defeat their teammates Melanie Jessup and Kelly Vernor in an all-Nueces Canyon championship game, marking the first time this had happened.
Liz Ward and Leslie Kramer also won state singles titles.
Kramer also wanted to congratulate Uvalde High School Tennis Coach, Terri Rambie, on being selected as UIL Class 4A 2022 Tennis Coach of the Year.
