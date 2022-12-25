Rookie brings energetic play and high standards to Waterloo

Ethan Peter
WATERLOO Griffin Erdman already successfully completed his first season in the United States Hockey League as the Waterloo Black Hawks after only 23 games.
But individually, that wasn’t always the case.
After making some noise with goals in each of Waterless’ first two games, Erdman didn’t find the back of the net for the next 12 games.
I went through a 10-12 game where I didn’t score, didn’t produce, Erdman said. It sure is hard to go through that.
Waterloo assistant coach and former Black Hawk Brett Olson said it can be difficult at first for players to adjust to the speed and pace of play at the USHL level. He added that this may be especially true if you come from a prep level, as opposed to a lower level of junior hockey, as Erdman did.
When you get to the USHL, those are the things you deal with, Olson said. Understand that it’s not just a few guys on each team that are really good. Many of the teams are built from the top down. The competition level is therefore much higher.
Knowing that Erdman sets high standards for himself, Olson said the coaching staff knew what he would bring to the ice every night, regardless of his production in the final score.
He’s an energizer bunny, Olson said. He plays with a bit of grit and is definitely ahead of the curve with his performances most nights, doing the right thing. Kind of a lead by action deal for him.
Olson added that this did not change during the forward difficult period.
Griff is a man who isn’t afraid to wear his emotion on his sleeve, Olson said. That is sometimes a good thing and sometimes it can be a bad thing because you can overthink the situation. The nice thing about him was that even though he didn’t score, it didn’t affect other parts of his games.
On November 26, Erdman started to come out of his rough patch with a goal against Cedar Rapids. Two games later, he managed an assist against Sioux Falls.
Then, Erdman burst for a hat trick plus an assist to lead the Black Hawks to a win over a Dupaco Cowbell Cup rival, the Des Moines Buccaneers.
A rare performance according to Olson, Erdman’s four-pointer set up Patrick Geary to score a game-winning goal in overtime to give Waterloo its 12th win of the season.
Having a match like that, with three (goals), is always fun, Olson said. There aren’t many games where you score hat-tricks at this level.
A major achievement in terms of team success, Erdman said it also helped boost his confidence, though he called himself lucky because his teammates put the puck right on his tape.
It was great confidence, Erdman said. I was lucky that the puck bounced my way and took advantage of a few. Internally it is very nice because you work so hard for so long. It’s nice to get results.
With 11 points and the Hawks in third place in the Western Conference at 14-9-0-0, Erdman heads home for the holidays, pleased with his time in Hawkeye State thus far.
We’ve had an excellent start so far, Erdman said. We’re really starting to click. We had that seven-game winning streak that was a lot of fun to be a part of. It’s been a good start. Lots of work to go.
Erdman continued that there is a lot for himself and the Black Hawks to build on in the last 40 games of the season.
The goal for the rest of the season?
Win the Clark Cup, Erdman said. We have the group to do it. We have the talent to do. Everyone in our dressing room is excited about the chance to pull it off in the second half of the season.