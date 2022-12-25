Australia vs South Africa, Bowling Strikes, Results, Scores, Highlights, Dean Elgar, Mental Demons, News, Kagiso Rabada, Scott Boland

South African captain Dean Elgar believes his pace bowling cartel is the best in the world and highlighted the demons they could create for Australia’s batsmen.

With the touring side dominated in the first Test in a two-day defeat, the Proteas were able to take four wickets as the hosts chased just 33 runs.

Elgar believes that a short-ball barrage could have left mental scars for Australian superstars Steve Smith, David Warner, Travis Head and Usman Khawaja, all of whom were sent off.

I think so, I always say I’d rather face them in the nets for a short time than be in the middle because I know what they can bring, Elgar said.

Hopefully those four wickets on day two created some demons under the camp, we’ll see.

Elgar was also asked if he believes the South African bowling attack was underrated and replied by saying ours are the best in the world.

I’d rather be in the briefs than face them, he added.

If people want to underestimate them that’s okay, we believe and we’re extremely confident that they can win a test match for us.

But we need to get them into that situation so they can do their job.

The Australians have the number 1 Test bowler in the world, Pat Cummins, with South African speedster Kagiso Rabado in second place.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon all sit higher than the remaining South African sailors.

Marco Jansen, who jumped five places on the leaderboard after the first Test, is the 22nd best bowler while Anrich Nortje (24) and Lungi Ngidi (28) are below him.

Nortje himself had a message for the Australian batsmen ahead of the Boxing Day Test and also highlighted the final session as a mental benefit for his side.

I wanted to make sure it wasn’t going to be easy… it would be hard to get, Nortje said.

Just coming as hard as we can during that session, for that short short time and making it uncomfortable – it went the way we wanted it to.

Not even a session – probably half a session – and the game could have been different and we could have been in a winning position.

That’s how fast things moved so you can’t really take too much… you can’t look at a loss by six wickets and say it’s a big margin on that wicket.

Nortje also said it’s never fun to get a ball past your head at high speed and said his side need to be back in what could be a fiery clash at the MCG on Boxing Day.

All in all, I think throwing a ball past your head at 140-150 km/h is generally not comfortable, he said.

Whether you’re the best puller or the best player in the world, it’s still uncomfortable.

In a given situation, you could hit someone and just take their feet off, so that’s the purpose of a bouncer.

You never know when it’s going to come.