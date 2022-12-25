Opportunity awaits Purdue football players amid opt-outs, transfers

WEST LAFAYETTE – Aidan O’Connell was the leader of the Purdue football team, the quarterback with accuracy and dripping with positivity and confidence.

Charlie Jones was the confident big-play receiver who earned his place in the Boilermaker history books in his one season that was one for the ages.

Payne Durham was the reliable target O’Connell turned to when he needed to pick up a scoop.

Cory Trice was Purdue’s trailblazing cornerback and Jalen Graham was the heart of Boilermaker’s defense.

With the Citrus Bowl against LSU on the horizon, none of them are available, all looking ahead to their NFL futures.

Add to that the Purdue players who have put their names on the transfer portal, names like Spencer Holstege, Branson Deen and Lawrence Johnson who are all big contributors, and you have a roster that will look very different from the one on the field against Michigan in the Big Ten Championship earlier this month.

Welcome to college football in 2022, where top players choose not to play in bowl games and head coaches take on new jobs and leave before the season is officially on the books.

“It provides opportunities for other guys to show up and show everyone what they’ve got,” said interim head coach Brian Brohm, who leads the team in place of his older brother Jeff, who is now the head coach at Louisville after Purdue to have coached. six seasons. “This is the Citrus Bowl. Ranked opponent SEC played in SEC championship game.

“Those who have played are excited about this opportunity. The guys who might get a bigger role because someone else left are chewing on it to show what they can do.”

Brohm need look no further than last year’s Music City Bowl to show exactly what can happen when an opportunity presents itself.

Sign-outs, transfers, and injuries left players deep on the depth chart in starting or high-profile roles.

The Boilermakers defeated Tennessee 48-45 in overtime.

“We just really preach the next man. The standard doesn’t change,” said receiver TJ Sheffield, who caught three passes for 61 yards and a touchdown in that bowl victory. “We just went out and made big plays as a wide receiver corps.”

Broc Thompson was the star in Nashville that night, setting a Music City Bowl record with 217 receiving yards, including a 75-yard touchdown.

So who could be the breakout star?

Austin Burton assumes the starting quarterback role, his second start of the season after filling in for an injured O’Connell against Florida Atlantic.

Paul Piferi and Drew Biber get tighter final reps. Sheffield is elevated to the team’s best receiver.

Brandon Calloway is expected to help fill Trice’s void on defense.

“Coloway is really the first guy that’s going to have to show up,” said Mark Hagen, Purdue’s co-defensive coordinator this season, who will call the defense after Ron English follows Brohm to Louisville. “(Cornerback) Bryce Hampton will have to play more. He’s played this year, some good shots for us. (Safety) Antonio Stevens is another guy who’s going to have to step up. He’s been there. There are others, those are the three that stand out to me right now.

“We may have to do some things in terms of personnel and packages because we have new guys there. We’re certainly not going to go out and tell Coach Kelly what we were planning to do.”

Hagen then named JP Deeter, a freshman defensive tackle, freshman defensive end Joe Strickland and redshirt freshman defensive end/linebacker Yanni Karlaftis.

The best part is that Purdue had a month to prepare, though the Boilermakers took time to rest and recover after the Big Ten Championship.

But now it’s time to go.

“It’s time to get ready now. It’s your time,” said Sanoussi Kane, who played a full game at cornerback for the first time last year in the Music City Bowl. “Everyone has been waiting for their chance to play and the chance is coming. It’s coming against a great team. It’s one of the best teams in the country. One of the best programs in the country.”

LSU can certainly sympathize with Purdue’s situation.

The Tigers lost the Texas Bowl last season under an interim head coach and with only 38 scholarship players on the roster.

There’s nothing Purdue can do but prepare with what it’s got.

“That’s really the mindset,” said linebackers coach David Elson, who will also dig deep into his depth chart. “Just focus on the guys that are here. We’re in really great shape overall.”

Like the Boilermakers a year ago, they will field a team in a bowl game.

It may not look like the team that got Purdue into the bowl game, but the Boilers aren’t about to make the switch just like that.

“Every time you step out there, we’re all proud of ourselves and our team,” said Brian Brohm. “We’re going to put our best foot forward and make sure we give everyone the best chance.”

citrus bowl

Purdue (8-5) vs No. 16 LSU (9-4)

Monday January 2

Time: 1 o’clock in the afternoon

TV: ABC