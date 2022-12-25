Eric and Marc Staal spend their first Christmas together as the Florida Panthers

SUNRISE When Eric Staal made a professional tryout with the Florida Panthers in training camp, he stayed with younger brother Marc and his family at their new home in Fort Lauderdale.

It was good for me, Marc said, because when we came back from practice my kids had to jump all over him and harass Uncle Eric instead of wearing me out. It was kind of a nice reprieve for me.

That took a few weeks into the season, but once Eric was signed to a one-year contract by the Panthers, he moved out of Marc’s spare room and brought his family to town.

Eric Staal and his family now have their own place a few minutes away.

The kids are at school and it was great, said Eric Staal. This is a great place to be, the people are great. It’s just different going to school every day in shorts and t-shirts and not snowsuits every day.

The two Staal brothers of the Panthers live close to each other, and while part of their family gathers in North Carolina, where Jordan plays for the Hurricanes, they will spend their first Christmas as NHL teammates together at the beach.

Eric and Marc’s parents will accompany them as they drive to them from their home in Naples.

Give the gift of daily coverage from the Florida Panthers:

Get a subscription to Florida Hockey now!

This won’t be a traditional South Florida Christmas because of the cold, but it’s still better than the alternative.

We get together as much as possible, said Eric Staal. It’s nice to have family together and to be here for three days is great. I’ve learned over the years when you get those days off, take a deep breath and relax. Because when we come back, it’s full steam ahead. I intend to stand on the bus with both feet and enjoy my family.

Eric and Marc Staal were teammates in the NHL once before, finishing the 2105-16 season together when Eric was traded from Carolina to the Rangers.

When that season ended, Marc stayed in New York and Eric eventually signed a new contract with the Minnesota Wild.

While the family has spent vacations and summers together over the years, Marc and Eric won’t be catching up much in this one.

It was fun driving him to the rink, talking about the competitions or what’s coming up in practice, Marc said. It was very nice to have him around.

As teammates of the Panthers, they have been able to stay very close.

The same goes for their families.

Eric Staal said one of the nicest parts about this Sunrise situation is how close his kids and Marc’s kids have become to spend a hockey season together.

Marc Staal agreed.

It was really nice to have them here, Marc said. It’s become kind of normal in what used to be just seeing him every few months. It’s not that it wears off, but it was weird when it first started. It’s great to have our families together, to have the cousins ​​always together. That’s really cool.

Both players are in Florida on one-year contracts and as this season goes, who knows what the future holds.

Concerned about the salary cap, the Panthers have only been able to put 20 players on their active roster for much of this season.

That meant 38-year-old Eric Staal had to play every night after not playing in the NHL last season.

With Sasha Barkov out for an extended period of time this month, the Panthers have had to turn things around and Eric has moved up from central Florida’s fourth line to taking over on the third line.

The increased minutes and role have been reflected in his production.

After failing to score a single point in his first 16 games with the Panthers, Eric Staal has three goals and eight points in his last 12.

Eric Staal averages more than 17 minutes per game in December, after about 12 minutes per night in October and November.

Obviously things have gone a little different with all the injuries and movement in this first half so far, Eric said when asked if he expected to play every game with the Panthers since he signed in October.

Nevertheless, it was a pleasure to compete and play with my brother every night. We will heal here as a team during this break and hopefully have a great second half as a team.

You have no control over your play time, but you come here every day to work and compete. You want to perform. The coaches and management make the decisions. But if I hadn’t expected to be in the lineup every night, I don’t think I would have made it that long in the league. That’s the right mindset to have. We have a lot of great players, a lot of talent. But we’ve had a lot of injuries and playing more has helped my games.

You can have a productive game if you’re on the fourth line and given nine minutes, but it’s still only nine minutes. I’m a bit more rushed and I feel my game has improved and I feel more like my old self. If we get healthy, it will not only benefit me, but also the team.

Marc Staal probably plays more than initially expected when he agreed to his one-year deal with Florida in July and Eric took up Florida’s PTO offer on the same call from Bill Zito.

At the time, Florida still had MacKenzie Weegar on the team and the Panthers were expected to carry seven defensemen throughout the season, with Staal likely rotating with the likes of Matt Kiersted or Lucas Carlsson as the teams go 6-7.

Florida’s cap restrictions also remedied that, as the team only carried six defensemen for most of the year.

Marc Staal has played 35 games so far and has an average of 18:12, which is about a minute more than last season in Detroit, but close to his average for the past six years with the Rangers and Red Wings.

He’s gone through the lines playing a few nights on third and some on top.

Marc Staal played on all three lines in one game.

It’s been such a year in Sunrise.

It took us about 10 or 15 games to adjust because we have a lot of new guys here, including myself, Marc said. I think in the last month I’ve felt more comfortable and I felt better about my own game and I tried to help this team in every way I could. I think I can keep improving, like everyone else here can. We need to get some wins together.

There may be a winning streak under the tree today.

The Panthers could definitely use one.

PANTHERS ON DECK

MONTREAL CANADIENS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS