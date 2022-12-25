continue to inspire all generations at the age of 59





Ni Xialian he has seen and experienced it all. The 59-year-old has been playing table tennis for more than 50 years, of which almost 40 years at the top level. He debuted on Championships of the table tennis world in the 1983 and participated 23 editions of this tournament. The five times Olympic for Luxembourg, as well as winner of two world titles as a member of the Chinese team in 1983, a true legend of his sport and has won many awards thanks to his extraordinary ability to stay at the highest level for many years. Just last year, Ni won bronze in women’s doubles with Sarah de Nutte, her first medal at the World Championships, after silver with China in the 1985. However, Ni – who has become something of a fan favorite – remains humble and aware of her body’s limitations. Talking to Olympics.com via the ITTF (International Table Tennis Federation, the International Table Tennis Federation) at the recent World Championships, Ni, born in Shanghai e moved in Luxembourg in 1991, it recognized that many factors combined to keep it at the top. “There are a lot of people who helped me behind the scenes,” she admitted. “After 50 years of playing, I feel very lucky that I can still play freely, and I am very grateful for that.” “My family, our table tennis federation and everyone in Luxembourg support me a lot. I also have many fans all over the world and I am especially happy with the support of my Chinese fans, even though I represent Luxembourg. This is a great motivation for me and the best way to repay them is to play their best.”

And the south of Xialian will find balance Unlike many of the best table tennis players in the world, Ni is not a full-time table tennis player. In Luxembourg, he cannot and does not want to devote himself exclusively to sport, which makes his continued success all the more astonishing. “Because of my age, I can’t train like I did when I was young. For me, the most important thing is to avoid getting injured or sick,” he explained. “How I rest my body is also very important. I often go to the gym to maintain my physical strength and I also see a physiotherapist to facilitate recovery.” In 2019, Ni told the Olympic Channel about her family: her 27- and 16-year-old sons and her 88-year-old mother, who lived with her and her husband, the coach Tommy Danielsson. And the family, to whom she thanks for her constant support, comes before sports. “I don’t have much time to play table tennis because I also have a family and a lot of responsibilities. Even though I don’t train much, keeping balance and organizing everything plays a big part in keeping my table tennis performance competitive.” .

Ni Xialian and her motivational motto Currently number three in doubles in the worldAlong with De Nutte, Ni shows no signs of abating and even seems to improve with age. This, she says, is due to her mantra: the Chinese proverb ” “, which literally means “live to old age, learn to old age”, and embraces the universal idea that “you are never too old to to learn”. “. . “It’s something I’ve always believed in and always practiced,” Ni explained. “There are other sayings too. Another phrase that motivates me is ‘I will always be younger today than tomorrow.’ Ni says as he got older he thought about quitting, especially after the losses. “Recently I thought I was too old to play,” she admitted. Looking back at the games, it seemed to me that I lost them because I couldn’t play well anymore and by slowing down the pace I raised the white flag on the pitch without meaning to”. “But then I stopped thinking, ‘No, that’s not right, you’re talking nonsense.’ I came to the conclusion that I am always younger today than tomorrow and that encourages me a lot.” At the recent World Championships, Ni had a surprising success against the world number 16 in singles, the South Korean Jeon Ji-heelead the Luxembourg team to a prestigious 3-1 success against many more popular teams. “When I’m off the pitch I can think about my age, but on the pitch I don’t do it that often, I just try to win every point with my heart,” Ni repeated. I’m making good use of my skills and my experience and I think that’s also lucky because everyone wants to excel and often I don’t succeed, while I did”. “I worked really hard to keep up with the times and improve my technique, and I got results,” added the pen grip specialist.

Ni Xialian: At the age of 59, more and more an example of inspiration The Luxembourger is aware of the particularity of her role in this sport, as she is perhaps the oldest player still active on the worldwide table tennis circuit. Because of this, and because of its continued success, it is a source of inspiration for male and female players of all ages around the world, including almost everyone currently on tour, many of whom are not yet born. Ni won theteam gold It’s in the women’s doubles at the World Cup Tokyo 1983about five years before the sport made its mark first appearance at the Olympics. Similarly, Ni’s Instagram profile often catches the attention of fans commenting in multiple languages, with many Chinese fans respectfully addressing her as Aunt Ni.” “I’m very lucky to play table tennis and grab people’s attention, whether they play or not, whether they are young or old, whether they are Chinese or from other parts of the world. The fact that they can draw positive energy or some kind of motivation from me excites me, I am very grateful,” he said. “I don’t think I am capable of doing all those things, but my self-sacrifice and dedication make people understand all my efforts. Our world is a community. As long as we can show our sporting spirit at its best, with upward momentum this message can reach many people. “The Spirit of Sacrifice of Infinite Sport. Where My Devotion Comes From”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/it/notizie/ni-xialian-esclusiva-ispirazione-tutte-generazioni-tavolo-tennis-59-anni

