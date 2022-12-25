Boxing Day Test: Victorian fast bowler Scott Boland retains spot over Hazlewood | Cricket Australia

Boxing Day Test hero Scott Boland has retained his spot in Australia’s strongholds attack and will line up at the MCG against South Africa.

The Victorian fast returns to the scene from his famous test debut last December, with the Australian selectors opting for Boland over Josh Hazlewood, who continues his recovery from a side strain.

Captain Pat Cummins confirmed Australia would remain with the same XI that crushed the Proteas by six wickets in just two days in the first Test at Gabba.

We gave Joshy every chance, it just got to a point where Joshy more than anyone thought he was a little underpowered, Cummins said in the MCG on Sunday.

It’s probably the mark of the man that he himself thought: I’m not feeling very well and pulled himself out of the squad.

We talk a lot about how it’s a team mentality, and this is another great example.

Boland has taken 25 wickets in his five Tests at the stingy average of 10.36.

The 33-year-old became an instant cult hero of Australian cricket when he ran through England 6-7 in the MCG last year to secure man-of-the-match honors on his debut to help Australia retain the Ashes .

Boland told reporters on Friday he remained unsure of his position in the XI, with Hazlewood having been a staple of Australia’s push to return for nearly a decade.

Cummins said it would have been difficult if Hazlewood had declared himself fully fit.

There would have been a part of everyone that would have felt a little sad if Scotty had missed it, Cummins said.

Here at the MCG I thought [Bolands 2021 Ashes performance] would never be repeated and it seems every Test match he plays he has those moments so hopefully some more here.

[Its] great to have a Victorian here. Last year was pretty much the highlight of the summer for all of us this MCG test and the reception Scotty got.

Australia will be looking to secure their first Test series victory against South Africa on home soil since 2005-06 by going up 2-0 in the MCG.

Veteran opener David Warner becomes only the 14th Australian to play 100 Tests when he faces the Proteas.

The southpaw hopes his milestone game will yield some runs in the red-ball format. He has not scored a Test century since January 2020.

Warner hopes to continue playing Tests until at least the end of the 2023 Ashes series, but his form, averaging just 20.61 this year, has become a major concern for Australia at the top of the table.

Davey is such a great team man, he gives so much love and camaraderie to the group, so we just go around him, Cummins said.

We just listen to him, to make sure we’re in his corner and supporting him like we always have.

To his credit he has been just fantastic in the group all summer, he will go down as one of the greatest of all time.

South African batters aim for rally at MCG

South Africa’s underperforming top order has gone back to the drawing board, aiming to fulfill its part of the deal in the Boxing Day test.

Sign up for Guardian Australia Sport Get a daily overview of the latest sports news, features and commentary from our Australian sports desk Enter your email address Enter your email address Sign Up “,”styles”:” “,”newsletterId”:”sports-au”,”successDescription”:”We send you Guardian Australia Sport every day”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy declaration: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Captain Dean Elgar confirmed at least one change to his squad’s batting line-up, but would not confirm who was in or out ahead of Monday’s toss to the MCG.

While Elgar touts their speed attack as the best in the world, South Africa is not making enough runs to give the bowlers a realistic chance.

They have only scored over 400 once this year, against Bangladesh.

Their woes were highlighted at the Gabba green top earlier this month when Australia won by six wickets in two days.

Our build-up in Brisbane was brilliant, we had two weeks where the guys were actually batting quite well, said the opener, who was sacked for three and two in the Gabba.

It was a bit of a hiccup we had [at] the Gabba. But both batting units had that, except for one batsman [Travis Heads 92 for Australia].

Going back to the drawing board, that was the most important thing for us and trying to simplify things, make guys aware of certain things that they might have forgotten.

The absurdly short test also put the spotlight on the Gabba wicket, which was rated as substandard by the International Cricket Council.

Elgar said the MCG field is firming up as Melbourne’s weather improves.

I hope it’s in the past and will never be repeated, he said of the first Tests deck.

Despite all South Africa’s troubles in Brisbane, Australia were 4-35 in their second innings as the tourists’ pace attack tried to score a run.

Elgar was asked if that early collapse was likely to have left mental scars for Australia ahead of the second test.

I certainly think so, yes. I’ve always been a huge expert in our bowling department, he said.

I always say I’d rather face them in the nets for a short time than face them in the middle because I know what they have to offer.

So hopefully those four wickets on day two created a few demons that are on display.