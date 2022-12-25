Ovechkin political problem, Kris Letang Better

To everyone who celebrates: Merry Christmas! There are fewer hockey stories this morning without action on the ice, but we have a few to share. Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe to become the second-biggest goalscorer of all time, but his climb tests our ability to separate politics from sports. Dave Molinari noted that Pittsburgh Penguins d-man Kris Letang is a different player – a better player – since he returned from a stroke. Bruins winger David Pastrnak enjoyed chirping his linemates about recent goals. The Philly Flyers have struggled this season, and now Carter Hart may be out, and good news: Capitals defenseman John Carlson has been released from the hospital.

For all my Steelers friends who went to the game last night, that must have been a memory. To brave that ridiculous cold, that trudging game and the frustrating Steelers offense, but to get the reward at the end must have made an indelible impression.

PHN is also launching a Season of Giving this week. I’ll post full details on how to participate, but I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to give back. We started on Thursday. For those who saw the Plum High School Make-a-Wish telethon, PHN presented the organization with a check for $2,000 (I wish I had one of those giant checks!), and it raised over $57,000. We will link your donations to several great charities – details to follow.

Pittsburgh Penguins/Steelers, Pirates

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The New Dimension of Letang. Drew O’Connor’s mistake earned him a lot of bench time. Dave Molinari gives the good and bad of the current Pittsburgh Penguins lineup.

Vote! We had a first technical error, but everything has been resolved (No, it was not a stolen election). Which Penguins have surprised, disappointed, MVPs, who will most likely be traded, your favorite new guy, who will most likely turn it around – all that nice stuff. The voice of the PHN Penguins fan.

Steelers now:

“He should have been here,” emotionally with the Steelers Franco Harris jersey retirement.

The Steelers found a way. They pulled out the 13-10 win as Kenny Pickett led the game-winning drive. Steelers win.

Alan Saunders: And that’s why Pickett was round one. That was grand Kenny Pickett.

There are far too many stories to link, but there are more tributes to Franco Harris and gaming coverage SteelersNow.com.

NHL News, National Hockey Now:

Boston Hockey Now: David Pastrnak is a character. He has the ‘Evgeni Malkin charm’ where you just don’t know what he’s going to say next. He had some fun arresting his linemates – the Boston Bruins Dressing room.

Washington: It was scary. There was a lot of blood on the ice. A shot hit John Carlson in the face and he was taken to hospital on Thursday. He will be out indefinitely, but luckily the d-man has been released from the hospital. The complete Washington capitals story.

Philly: Give the Flyers credit. They fight. Despite a patchwork line-up, they go after it. But now Carter Hart may be out for a while. What’s next for the Philadelphia flyers?

Detroit: I think this is a big compliment, not a little British underhanded compliment. Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper says he’s part of the lightning in Derek Lalonde and the Detroit Red Wings.

NYI: The Islanders were near the top of the subway before the Rangers, Hurricanes and Penguins went crazy with long winning streaks and more winning streaks. The holiday comes at the right time, as the New York Islanders are plagued by injuries.

San Jose: Where are the best prospects? Fans are getting impatient, especially as the top prospects play well at the AHL level. Why isn’t William Eklund (drafted 7th overall, 2021) in the San Jose sharks queue up?