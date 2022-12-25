Sports
Ovechkin political problem, Kris Letang Better
To everyone who celebrates: Merry Christmas! There are fewer hockey stories this morning without action on the ice, but we have a few to share. Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe to become the second-biggest goalscorer of all time, but his climb tests our ability to separate politics from sports. Dave Molinari noted that Pittsburgh Penguins d-man Kris Letang is a different player – a better player – since he returned from a stroke. Bruins winger David Pastrnak enjoyed chirping his linemates about recent goals. The Philly Flyers have struggled this season, and now Carter Hart may be out, and good news: Capitals defenseman John Carlson has been released from the hospital.
For all my Steelers friends who went to the game last night, that must have been a memory. To brave that ridiculous cold, that trudging game and the frustrating Steelers offense, but to get the reward at the end must have made an indelible impression.
I’ll have some thoughts on WPXI’s Final Word tonight at 11:30 PM (or after football).
PHN is also launching a Season of Giving this week. I’ll post full details on how to participate, but I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to give back. We started on Thursday. For those who saw the Plum High School Make-a-Wish telethon, PHN presented the organization with a check for $2,000 (I wish I had one of those giant checks!), and it raised over $57,000. We will link your donations to several great charities – details to follow.
Pittsburgh Penguins/Steelers, Pirates
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The New Dimension of Letang. Drew O’Connor’s mistake earned him a lot of bench time. Dave Molinari gives the good and bad of the current Pittsburgh Penguins lineup.
Vote! We had a first technical error, but everything has been resolved (No, it was not a stolen election). Which Penguins have surprised, disappointed, MVPs, who will most likely be traded, your favorite new guy, who will most likely turn it around – all that nice stuff. The voice of the PHN Penguins fan.
Steelers now:
“He should have been here,” emotionally with the Steelers Franco Harris jersey retirement.
The Steelers found a way. They pulled out the 13-10 win as Kenny Pickett led the game-winning drive. Steelers win.
Alan Saunders: And that’s why Pickett was round one. That was grand Kenny Pickett.
There are far too many stories to link, but there are more tributes to Franco Harris and gaming coverage SteelersNow.com.
NHL News, National Hockey Now:
Boston Hockey Now: David Pastrnak is a character. He has the ‘Evgeni Malkin charm’ where you just don’t know what he’s going to say next. He had some fun arresting his linemates – the Boston Bruins Dressing room.
Washington: It was scary. There was a lot of blood on the ice. A shot hit John Carlson in the face and he was taken to hospital on Thursday. He will be out indefinitely, but luckily the d-man has been released from the hospital. The complete Washington capitals story.
Philly: Give the Flyers credit. They fight. Despite a patchwork line-up, they go after it. But now Carter Hart may be out for a while. What’s next for the Philadelphia flyers?
Detroit: I think this is a big compliment, not a little British underhanded compliment. Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper says he’s part of the lightning in Derek Lalonde and the Detroit Red Wings.
NYI: The Islanders were near the top of the subway before the Rangers, Hurricanes and Penguins went crazy with long winning streaks and more winning streaks. The holiday comes at the right time, as the New York Islanders are plagued by injuries.
San Jose: Where are the best prospects? Fans are getting impatient, especially as the top prospects play well at the AHL level. Why isn’t William Eklund (drafted 7th overall, 2021) in the San Jose sharks queue up?
|
Sources
2/ https://pittsburghhockeynow.com/pittsburgh-penguins-kris-letang-alex-ovechkin-problem-putin-steelers-patrnak-jokes/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Ovechkin political problem, Kris Letang Better
- Senior Tories risk losing seat if Nigel Farage returns to politics, experts say | repair
- Alabama native Octavia Spencer honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- World Junior Hockey Preview: Canada’s goal bears repeating
- Stocks Trade Sideways as Eyes on 2023 – Manila Bulletin
- General elections will be held between March and April, Imran Khan GTN News
- Visiting churches around the city of Bogor, the president wishes Christians a Merry Christmas
- Mortal danger: 28 dead in the Arctic storm which hits the United States | American News
- Blood Origin was on Game of Thrones
- Swiatek talks about playing against Barty – Tennis
- Donald Trump’s ‘Merry Christmas’ message is a lump of coal filled with grievances
- Porch hacker charged with stealing packages in Hollywood, police say