Gianni Piruzi, present and future of San Rafael table tennis

Over the years, table tennis has been one of the fastest growing sports in our city and with the Sanrafaelina Association at the forefront, with the clear example of Santiago Lorenzo, more and more players are taking up the activity. One of the most notable of recent times is Gianni Piruzi, who is promising a lot at just 8 years old, both nationally and internationally.

Gianni is currently number 1 in the country in Sub 9 with 580 points and the one born in 2014 ranks 6th in the country within the Sub 11 category with 320 points. With this ranking, he ended the year in an extraordinary way and with new challenges ahead, the talented player beats what will be the upcoming 2023 season.

It is one of the great revelations the country has had in 2022

Diario San Rafael went to the Colegio San Antonio de Padua where the players train regularly, and spoke to Gianni Piruzi who timidly told us about his year: “I felt good, I reached several semifinals and I regret that I didn’t win. The best tournament I played was in July in Mendoza, where I came out as the Argentinian champion, the one who played the best.

Addition of the tournaments he participated in: When it came to traveling to those national tournaments, I felt nervous, but I had good matches. I always started losing in the first set and turned them around, that’s how I have to continue”

About his daily activities in this activity and what it means, he told us: I train almost every day, I get used to school, but table tennis is the best. I consider it a fun sport and that’s why I started it at the age of 3 and by the age of 4 I knew how to rally a bit. I also play football in Constitucin, which all my friends who are addicted to ball games do.

Mentioning what Santiago Lorenzo is to him, he said: “It’s incredible to watch him play and he’s my idol. I have the anecdote that I beat him once,” he said laughing, “because I told him that it was so he could sleep at my grandma’s and then let himself be won over.

Despite his young age, he did not forget those who help him, so that he can continue to grow in table tennis, framing: “I don’t have a ping pong table at home, but I have it with my grandparents (Cacho and Ins) who I always play here with my parents ( Franco and Virginia) and also with my sisters Sienna (4) and Alba Allegra (7). My family helps me with everything, my grandfather Cacho always asks me what my goal is and I answer that I want to become world champion and win titles, while my father Franco is the one who trains me, he tells me what I am good at do and what am I doing wrong to correct it later, he plays well, but I usually beat him when we bet on a juice.

At the end of the talk, he analyzed his next goals in 2023, making it clear: “I always want to win, I don’t like being second much less third, but in terms of upcoming events I have the National in Santiago del Estero and then the Selective in I want to win that one in February, so in January I will continue training focused on those games.