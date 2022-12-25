Sports
Gianni Piruzi, present and future of San Rafael table tennis
Over the years, table tennis has been one of the fastest growing sports in our city and with the Sanrafaelina Association at the forefront, with the clear example of Santiago Lorenzo, more and more players are taking up the activity. One of the most notable of recent times is Gianni Piruzi, who is promising a lot at just 8 years old, both nationally and internationally.
Gianni is currently number 1 in the country in Sub 9 with 580 points and the one born in 2014 ranks 6th in the country within the Sub 11 category with 320 points. With this ranking, he ended the year in an extraordinary way and with new challenges ahead, the talented player beats what will be the upcoming 2023 season.
Diario San Rafael went to the Colegio San Antonio de Padua where the players train regularly, and spoke to Gianni Piruzi who timidly told us about his year: “I felt good, I reached several semifinals and I regret that I didn’t win. The best tournament I played was in July in Mendoza, where I came out as the Argentinian champion, the one who played the best.
Addition of the tournaments he participated in: When it came to traveling to those national tournaments, I felt nervous, but I had good matches. I always started losing in the first set and turned them around, that’s how I have to continue”
About his daily activities in this activity and what it means, he told us: I train almost every day, I get used to school, but table tennis is the best. I consider it a fun sport and that’s why I started it at the age of 3 and by the age of 4 I knew how to rally a bit. I also play football in Constitucin, which all my friends who are addicted to ball games do.
Mentioning what Santiago Lorenzo is to him, he said: “It’s incredible to watch him play and he’s my idol. I have the anecdote that I beat him once,” he said laughing, “because I told him that it was so he could sleep at my grandma’s and then let himself be won over.
Despite his young age, he did not forget those who help him, so that he can continue to grow in table tennis, framing: “I don’t have a ping pong table at home, but I have it with my grandparents (Cacho and Ins) who I always play here with my parents ( Franco and Virginia) and also with my sisters Sienna (4) and Alba Allegra (7). My family helps me with everything, my grandfather Cacho always asks me what my goal is and I answer that I want to become world champion and win titles, while my father Franco is the one who trains me, he tells me what I am good at do and what am I doing wrong to correct it later, he plays well, but I usually beat him when we bet on a juice.
At the end of the talk, he analyzed his next goals in 2023, making it clear: “I always want to win, I don’t like being second much less third, but in terms of upcoming events I have the National in Santiago del Estero and then the Selective in I want to win that one in February, so in January I will continue training focused on those games.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.archysport.com/2022/12/gianni-piruzi-present-and-future-of-san-rafael-table-tennis/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Gianni Piruzi, present and future of San Rafael table tennis
- Red Carpet Moments in 2022: Shocking and Breathtaking Photos
- Got a new iPhone 14?Do these 7 things first
- Trump spreads holiday mockery with lengthy Truth Social rant
- Ovechkin political problem, Kris Letang Better
- Senior Tories risk losing seat if Nigel Farage returns to politics, experts say | repair
- Alabama native Octavia Spencer honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- World Junior Hockey Preview: Canada’s goal bears repeating
- Stocks Trade Sideways as Eyes on 2023 – Manila Bulletin
- General elections will be held between March and April, Imran Khan GTN News
- Visiting churches around the city of Bogor, the president wishes Christians a Merry Christmas
- Mortal danger: 28 dead in the Arctic storm which hits the United States | American News