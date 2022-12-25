India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Don’t Regret Kuldeep’s Decision, Would Have Loved Him As Impact Player, Says KL Rahul | Cricket news

MIRPUR : Replacement skipper KL Rahul admitted on Sunday that India missed the services of the left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the second innings, but said he has “no regrets” for letting him out of the final Test against Bangladesh.Fresh off his match-winning showing in India’s 188-run victory in the Chattogram Test, Kuldeep was benched for an extra sailor in Jaydev Unadkat, a decision rejected by the likes of Sunil Gavaskar.“I don’t regret the decision. It was the right decision. If you look at the wickets, our fast bowlers also took a lot of wickets and they had a lot of help. There was a lot of inconsistent bouncing,” Rahul said defensively. his decision during the post-match media interaction.Struggling 74 for 7 while chasing a tricky 145 on a difficult fourth day track, India survived a scare when Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer put on an incredible three wicket chase with an unbroken eighth wicket partnership of 71 runs.

“We made the decision considering our experience playing here in the ODIs. We saw there was help for both spin and bounce. It was to have a balanced side and I think it was a good decision ,” he added.

Kuldeep had staged a spectacular comeback after 22 months, returning with an eight-wicket match-haul and also scoring a brave 40 in a crucial lower-order partnership with Ashwin. He was also named ‘Man of the Match’ in their opening test on Chattogram.

“It was a really tough call knowing he won the last test for us. But when we saw the pitch the day before the game we felt there would be help for both fast bowlers and seam players and with that in mind we wanted to we have the best and balanced team we can,’ said Rahul.

The team felt the absence of Kuldeep, especially in Bangladesh’s second essay as India struggled to eliminate the home side with a crucial 87-run lead in the first innings.

Bangladesh was 70 for 4, but eventually made 231.

In retrospect, Rahul said he would have liked Kuldeep bowl in the second innings had he had the option of the ‘ Impact player line that would make its debut in next year’s IPL.

“Ideally, if the Impact Player rule was there – like in the IPL – I would certainly have liked to have brought Kuldeep in the second innings,” Rahul said.

The Impact Player or ‘Super Sub’ rule, which debuted in the 2020 Big Bash and also featured in Syed Mushtaq Ali’s domestic T20s this season, means that each team is allowed one substitution during a match.

Each team will submit four substitutes to the coin toss and any of them can enter as an ‘Impact Player’.

The two Test series proved disastrous for Rahul (57 runs, average: 14.25) and Virat Kohli (45 runs; 15.00), but the substitute skipper blamed the quick transition from white ball to red ball cricket.

“If you’re playing all three formats, it’s a bit tricky to jump from one format to another. Personally, it takes a bit of time to get back into the groove and understand it, to get your mind back to what you did well.

“Each format is a challenge about how quickly you can adapt… It’s a challenge that excites me.

“Obviously the performances in this series were not great. I can accept that. I tried my best and it didn’t work. I can look ahead and see what I can do better next time,” he added.

Rahul blamed their tight schedule saying “Unfortunately our schedules are too tight for some players who play all formats to do that and get used to it too quickly.

“But that’s the challenge for us. Ideally we would have liked a lot more time between red ball and white ball to get used to, get our mind back to play red ball cricket and develop a little patience and performance.”

Iyer had a prolific streak as he averaged 101 with two fifties. He was the second leading run-getter with 202 runs behind Cheteshwar Pujara (222) and his reassuring presence, especially in the second innings, calmed things down.

“He has been in the team for a long time. I am so happy for him, he grabbed the opportunity with both hands. The way he played today was phenomenal. He made it look very easy,” said Rahul.