Tennis star Alex De Minaur ahead of United Cup

Melbourne [Australia]Dec 25 (ANI): Ace tennis star Alex de Minaur said there’s nothing better than playing for the country and he’s thrilled to represent Australia in the inaugural United Cup.

“For me there is no greater honor than representing your country. It’s a new chance, a new chance to give everything I can to hopefully win for Australia. I’ll make sure I’m ready to go and ready to to give it.” my everything,” said the world number 24 as quoted by ATPtour.com.

During a practice session overseen by Tony Roche, De Minaur caught an early glimpse of conditions at the Ken Rosewall Arena. Australia have been drawn in a strong Group D with Spain and the United Kingdom for the round robin stage of the mixed team event.

“It will be excellent for us to really challenge ourselves and get huge wins for the Australian Open. It will be tough but we enjoy being the underdogs. Hopefully we can push each other, have each other’s backs and have great games to play.” tennis that Australia will be proud of,” said De Minaur.

Australia excelled in team events in 2022, reaching the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup finals for the first time in nearly three decades. De Minaur believes Australia is a United Cup front runner as a result of these results. “(We’ve) shown how strong we are, how much it means to play for Australia and how much pride we have in representing the green and gold,” said the 23-year-old. “We may not have people in the top 20, but we are still here to reach finals in both the Billie Jean King Cup and the Davis Cup.

De Minaur is especially pleased that the Australian team is participating in his hometown of Sydney.

“I’m looking forward to being back in Sydney, back on the courts where I grew up. “It will be great to play in front of an Australian crowd again. To have the opportunity to represent our country here at home in Australia will be amazing. Of course it would mean a lot if we can do some damage and take the title home, especially in front of our home crowd,” commented the 23-year-old.

De Minaur confessed to having some anxiety about playing mixed doubles.

“That would definitely be something new for me. I might be making my mixed doubles debut,” he explained. “Who knows if that will happen? We have a lot of great options in the team, so we will keep our opponents guessing until the last second,” said the Australian tennis star.

The inaugural United Cup brings together the best ATP Tour and Hologic WTA Tour players in an 18-nation event played over 11 days in three Australian cities: Brisbane, Perth and Sydney. (ANI)

