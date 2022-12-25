It’s always a special occasion when Brayden and Luke Schenn meet in hockey

The Schenn family celebrated an early holiday celebration during the Blues’ just-completed road trip across the west. But it was a hockey party more than anything, and it has been many times over the years.

The brothers Brayden and Luke Schenn played against each other again in hockey, Luke for the Vancouver Canucks and Brayden of course for the Blues.

It’s always a treat. It’s always special, Brayden said, before the Blues beat the Canucks 5-1 in Vancouver on Monday. It is of course nice to come and eat together, to see his children and to see his family. I have the parents coming in. It’s always weird playing him, but enjoy it.

It is rare for brothers to reach the highest level of a professional sport. And rarer still that they play as long as Brayden and Luke have in the NHL.

Luke, two years older than Brayden at age 33, was a first-round pick (No. 5 overall) by Toronto and entered the NHL in 2008.

As fate would have it, Brayden was also a No. 5 overall pick by the Los Angeles Kings and entered the NHL in 2009.

Monday’s game marked the 14th time they had met in a National Hockey Legue game, with Brayden having an 11-3-0 record in fraternal matchups. They have come up with Luke wearing the Toronto, Arizona, Vancouver and Tampa Bay jerseys. And Brayden with Philadelphia and St. Louis.

Obviously we’ve been at this for a while and we’ve both been in the league for a while, Luke said. But it never gets old. You certainly don’t take these things for granted. We both know it won’t last forever. So it’s special, it’s special to our family. We were very grateful and grateful to be given these opportunities.

Luke will play his 900th regular season game in the NHL shortly after the Christmas break, he is on 896. Brayden is just behind him with 810 games.

When it comes to Luke, he’ll give you his best every night, Brayden said. He will play hard against the opposition. He’s going to play physical. He will be (strong) for his own net. He becomes a team man. He’s going to do whatever it takes to win.

Luke is a rough defender, rough with a capital R. He hits, he fights, he hits some more. Twenty-five pounds heavier and an inch taller than Brayden at 6-2, 225, Luke is a throwback-type player. He is the NHL career record holder in hits of 2,990.

Note that hits were not officially tracked as official NHL stats until the 2005–06 season. But 2,990 is a lot of contact.

Brayden plays a power forward game and doesn’t shy away from hits or fights, but not to the extent of Luke.

Brayden can handle his, Luke said. He plays the body well. That is also part of his identity. It’s always fun to compete against each other.

I think the Staal brothers went into it a few years ago and a man ended up getting hurt, so you don’t want a situation like that.

So yes, they have been known to run into each other on the ice from time to time.

He cross-checked me last year, Brayden said. He is clearly a physical man. It’s part of my game. You still have to play hard against each other. That’s part of his game, being physical. When I have the puck, he has to try to shut me out. And we laugh about it after the game.

fight each other? said Braden. I don’t think we ever fight each other. There are a lot of guys in the league that you can fight against. I don’t think you should fight your brother.

That hasn’t always been the case. Growing up in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, it’s only natural for big brother to rattle on little brother from time to time.

Yeah, we definitely had our leftovers at the backyard ice rink, and he ended up in the snowdrift a few times, Luke said with a smile.

And then there was that one time when it had absolutely nothing to do with hockey. Brayden had one of those rubber guns and you guessed it, he fired at Luke, unintentionally hitting him in the face.

He got mad at me and hit me on the head and broke his hand, Brayden said.

I broke my knuckles when we were about 10 or 11 years old, Luke said. I ended up having to wear a cast and missed hockey for about a month or two.

Brayden must have a hard head.

I think so, Brayden said.

Or I have soft hands, Luke said. One of the two.

As adults with wives and families, the brothers are as close as can be. Wherever their hockey travels take them, they talk almost every day. Sometimes several times a day.

We check on each other and watch each other’s games when we can, Brayden said. So obviously best friends. Big Brother. I’ve looked up to him for a long time.

He admires what Luke has experienced over the course of his career. In 2018-19 and 2019-20, Luke figuratively had to fight here to keep his NHL career afloat. He had three separate stints with AHL teams during that span. A period in which Brayden had an all-star season with the Blues and won a Stanley Cup.

Not many guys would be down and out in the minors after being in the NHL for a long time and fighting back, and things seem to be getting better, Brayden said.

The Blues play Vancouver two more times this season, with both games in St. Louis on February 23 and March 28. Health permitting, there should be at least two more chances for their mom, Riti, dad, Jeff, and maybe the Madison sisters. and Macy to watch them play.

So who is the family rooting for in these matchups between Brayden and Luke?

That we both have to play well, Brayden said.