Christmas: Jesus was poor, don’t be hungry for power





The head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, has rebuked those who are extremely hungry for wealth and power to the detriment of others, asking them to imitate the Christian deity, Jesus Christ, who, according to biblical accounts, is evil at heart. his weather was. on earth. Recalling the birth of Jesus in a stable, Pope Francis chastised the “greedy” for wealth and power at the expense of the vulnerable, including children, in a Christmas Eve sermon that denounced war, poverty and consumerism. greedy, reports the Associated Press of Vatican CITY. Christmas is an annual Christian holiday celebrated on December 25 in most parts of the world Nigerto celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

In the splendor of St. Peter’s Basilica, Francis led an evening mass attended by some 7,000 faithful, including tourists and pilgrims, who flocked to the church on a hot afternoon and took their seats behind rows of shrouded popes. of white. He drew lessons of humility from the first hours of Jesus’ life in a manger. Francis said: “While the animals eat in their stables, the men and women of our world, in their hunger for wealth and power, consume even their neighbours, their brothers and sisters,” the pope lamented.

How many wars have we seen? And in how many places, even today, are human dignity and freedom treated with contempt? As always, the greatest victims of this human greed are the weak and vulnerable, said Francisco, who did not name a specific conflict or situation.

“This Christmas too, as in the case of Jesus, a world hungry for money, power and pleasure leaves no room for the little ones, for so many unborn, poor and forgotten children,” the pope said as he read his homily. in a voice that sounded tired and almost hoarse.

“I think especially of the children who have been devoured by war, poverty and injustice.”

