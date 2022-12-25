Melbourne Cricket Ground records in Tests: MCG Test bowling records and highest innings totals





For starters, any game played in Melbourne this summer must first get permission from the weather gods. As for the first day of the second Test match between Australia and South Africa, all stakeholders can expect an almost uninterrupted day of play apart from a brief spell in the afternoon consisting of a single-digit chance of rain. numbers according to AccuWeather. As test action returns to the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground for the usual Boxing Day test, the venue will host its eighth international match (alongside three rain-deserted ICC T20 World Cup 2022 matches) of 2022. MCG’s rich test history of hosting over 114 matches has hosts Australia competed each time to win 65 and lose 32 matches over the years. South Africa will take part in a Test match here after a whopping 14 years and have won three and lost seven of their 12 Tests at this venue. Since no cricketers from the current South African squad have played a Melbourne Test in the past, don’t be surprised at their absence from the records below. Melbourne Cricket Ground records in Tests The top five places in the list of highest test scorers at this stadium are still held by retired Australian cricketers, namely Don Bradman (1,671), Ricky Ponting (1,338), Steve Waugh (1,284), Allan Border (1,272) and Greg Chappell (1,257). Below is a list of the top Test batsmen among active cricketers: Seizure Matches Runs highest Average 100 50 Steve Smith (AUS) 9 932 192 84.72 4 3 David Warner (AUS) 9 668 144 44.53 2 2 Usman Khawaja (AUS) 4 379 144 54.14 1 2 Ajinkya Rahane (IND) 3 369 147 73.8 2 0 Virat Kohli (IND) 3 316 169 52.66 1 2 The highest wicket takers in Melbourne Tests are also retired Australian cricketers namely Denniss Lillee (82), Shane Warne (76), Hugh Trumble (46), Graham McKenzie (45) and Glenn McGrath (42). Active bowlers with most wickets in Melbourne Tests are: Bowler Matches Wickets Average SR 5 Nathan Lyon (AUS) 11 37 31.83 61.4 1 Pat Cummins (AUS) 5 24 18.66 41.5 2 Mitchell Starc (AUS) 5 18 29.38 53.3 0 James Anderson (ENG) 4 17 20.47 52.7 0 Jasprit Bumrah (IND) 2 15 13.06 31.1 1 Highest innings totals in Melbourne Tests To score Overs Team Opposition Year 624/8d 142 Australia Pakistan 2016 604 140.58 Australia England 1937 600 149.58 Australia England 1925 589 190.5 England Australia 1912 578 126.2 Australia South Africa 1911 Considered a batting surface in recent years, despite the last test being a three-day match, MCG has witnessed batting teams hit the 600-run mark three times and the 500-run mark 29 times in all those years. A great debut in front of an adoring home crowd, Scott Boland lives his #BreakthroughMoment | @nrinsurance pic.twitter.com/Xjg3wcOo4P cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 24, 2022 England holds the record for the most successful pursuit at this location. In what remains the only successful 300-run Melbourne Tests chase, it had been made possible after England chased a 332-run target with three wickets in hand nearly a century ago.

