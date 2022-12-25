At son’s request, AJ McCarron returns to professional football

Former Alabama All-American AJ McCarron returns to pro football next month, and McCarron’s 6-year-old son had something to do with his father’s entry into the new XFL.

McCarron, an eight-year veteran of the NFL, has not played since August 21, 2021, when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during an Atlanta Falcons preseason game.

I had a few (NFL) practices during the season (2022), and for whatever reason, it didn’t work out, McCarron said. But my son played football for the first time this year, so I can coach him, and he now works like no other on an I-Pad and he can look up highlights on YouTube and stuff, so he actually came up to me and said he wanted to see me play again, and this is a great opportunity to be out there again, showing that my knees are healthy and that I’m ready to go.

When the revamped XFL opens its league-wide training camp next month, McCarron will report to the St. Louis Battlehawks as the circuit prepares for a February 18 kickoff.

I’m excited to play ball again and help lead a team, sure, McCarron said.

The original XFL was a joint venture between the World Wrestling Federation and NBC, but only lasted the 2001 season. Vince McMahon, one of the original founders, rebooted the XFL in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic brought the first season halfway through a 10-week schedule to sink.

After being bought by investors including actor/wrestler Dwayne The Rock Johnson, the XFL will return in 2023 with eight teams to a spring football lineup that already includes the USFL. Another new league with an old name, the USFL played its first season in Birmingham in 2022.

I feel like they have a great foundation behind them with the Rock and all of its supporters, McCarron said of choosing the XFL. The NFL seems to be a bit behind this as well. It’s just a chance to go out and play.

It will be new for everyone, including him. I think there’s a lot of excitement around the competition. I know fans are excited, so I’m excited to get to Dallas, get this thing rolling, and most importantly get to St. Louis, play a home game at the Dome (in Americas Center). I know the Battlehawk fans are packing the house, and it’s going to be fun.

St. Louis is one of five 2023 XFL teams returning from the 2020 season. The Battlehawks’ two home games in 2020 drew the largest and third largest crowds in the league that season.

McCarron earned All-State honors in football and baseball with St. Pauls Episcopal in Mobile and helped the Saints win the AHSAA Class 5A football championship in 2007.

McCarron was the starting quarterback for the Alabama teams that won the BCS national championships for the 2011 and 2012 seasons. In 2013, he became the Crimson Tides all-time passing leader, won the Maxwell Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, and finished second in the Heisman Trophy balloting.

I want to win, McCarron said. I hate losing more than winning. Listen, I’m doing this for a reason: to get out and compete and win our team and, hopefully, win a championship. I’m just excited about the opportunity.

McCarron entered the NFL as a fifth round selection in the 2014 draft and spent four seasons backing up Andy Dalton with the Cincinnati Bengals.

When Dalton suffered a broken thumb in 2015, McCarron started the final three games of the regular season and a postseason game, nearly leading the Bengals to their first playoff victory in 25 years before the Pittsburgh Steelers’ dwindling moments until a rallied 18-16 came. to win.

McCarron also played for the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans before joining the Falcons for the 2021 season. During the six NFL seasons in which he has played, McCarron has worked four times as a backup for a quarterback who was picked to the Pro Bowl.

After spending the 2021 season on Atlanta’s injured reserve list, McCarron was without a team in 2022. That made him available to work as a studio analyst on ESPN’s coverage of college football.

It was fun. It was different, McCarron said. To be able to show a little more personality and have fun discussions about ball are things you do when you hang out with your guys. It was different, but it was fun.

Mark Inabinett is a sportscaster for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter@AMarkG1.