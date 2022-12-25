2022 Te Anau Tennis Invitational ‘probably strongest field to date’





Barry Harcourt Greg Sheppard, president of the Te Anau Tennis Club, is set for another Te Anau Tennis Invitational tournament on December 28 and 29.

Greg Sheppard has declared the court for the 10th running of the Te Anau Tennis Invitational as probably the best yet. On December 28 and 29, New Zealand’s leading men’s tennis players will once again meet in the lakeside town of Te Anau in Southland for the annual tournament. Sheppard and other Te Anau Tennis Club volunteers set out in 2013 to put together a tournament that had several benefits. It has served as a fundraiser for the Te Anau Tennis Club, brought people to the city and showcased Southlanders top tennis. READ MORE:

* Statham earns sixth Te Anau Tennis Invitational win

* New Zealand’s best players line up for the prestigious Te Anau tennis event

* Rubin Statham takes his fifth Te Anau Tennis Invitational title

Robyn Edie/Stuff Connor Heap will play in the 2021 Te Anau Tennis Invitational against Rubin Statham. Heap will return for the 2022 tournament. [File photo]. Sheppard recalls the learning curve that took place in 2013, which included looking a little puzzled when the players asked where they could get their rackets re-strung. We hadn’t thought about that, Sheppard said. We were thrown in at the deep end, we didn’t know what we were up to. Heading into the 10th tournament, Sheppard said they are now more comfortable in the tournament organizer role. The first year was very difficult I must admit, but it seems to be getting easier as time goes by. Sheppard attributes it to good old southern hospitality why many of New Zealand’s top tennis players return each year for the Distinction Hotels-sponsored event. There’s also the added bonus of a $20,000 prize pool. Thanks to a helping hand from Te Anau tennis veteran Ian Willans, the prize pool for this year’s 10th tournament has been increased to $25,000. The winner will now rake in nearly $9,000. Robyn Edie/Stuff Auckland’s Rubin Statham, winner of the 2021 Te Anau Tennis Invitational, holding the Willans Trophy. [File photo]. Rubin Statham has won the Te Anau Tennis Invitational six times and will again headline the court next week for the 2022 tournament. Those trying to topple Statham this year are; KP Pannu, Isaac Becroft, Finn Reynolds, Connor Heap, Corbyn Crowther, Rob Reynolds and Reece Falck. I’d say it’s probably our strongest field yet, I’d say… There’s not going to be an easy game for anyone. Not only has the tournament remained popular with the players, but the spectators continue to back it up every year. The 21 available company tables have all been sold for next week. We haven’t had any problems selling those this year. We treat them like a kind of whitefish stall. They get first right of refusal, so we wouldn’t sell someone’s table under them the following year, they get a chance to get them back. There will also be a gate sale on both days with play starting at 10:30am.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/sport/tennis/130804066/2022-te-anau-tennis-invitational-probably-strongest-field-yet The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos