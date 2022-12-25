The emergence of the CSB table tennis reward

SPORT. The table tennis division of the Cheminots sportif bragards (CSB) was honored during the Sports Trophies, with the prize for the best trainer for Pascal Vielhomme, who increased the numbers in an incredible way.

The main thing is to be interested in others and not count your hours. Humble, Pascal Vielhomme did not want to make long speeches on Friday December 16 in Les Fuseaux, during the presentation of the Sports Trophies of the City and the Municipal Sports Office. But the trainer of the CSB (Cheminots sportif bragards) Table tennis took the opportunity to remind us of the values ​​he passes on to his table tennis players.

Objective 150 license

But he didn’t get on the podium by chance. He was awarded the prize for best trainer in the category “supervisors”. And one statistic alone from sports assistant Mokhtar Kahlal summed up his work: in one year, the CS Table Tennis went from five 116 licensees! The applause was not too much for such a performance. But how is this possible?

There really isn’t a miracle recipe, listen to the interested, who worked for 18 years at the CSB before working for 22 years at table tennis club Eurville-Bienville and then returning to Saint-Dizier for two and a half years. There were four of them, then five with me. And there were new ones, and only four young people who came from Eurville-Bienville. In the year 2022, we ended up at 116.

Pascal Vielhomme had been on tour in Eurvillle. We went national. What I like is educating young people. Everything had to be done in Eurville-Bienville, the ones I trained at the start didn’t necessarily help me, I wanted to stop altogether, he confides. But I was also chair of the department technical committee and the chair of the department told me that the CSB wanted to stop. I’m actually a railroad worker, so I said to myself “I’m going to lend a hand”…

With 46 licensees in 2021-2021 and 116 in 2021-2022, Pascal Vielhomme’s goal is to close the year 2022-2023 with 150 licensees. Not a week goes by without calls for a new permit holder, says the coach who is also very pleased with the good atmosphere with people of all ages and from all walks of life. We are lucky to have two halls, a Saint-Dizier and a Chamouilley with the schoolchildren: this allows them to test to get new members, which is what all major cities do to recruit.

As for the prize, Pascal Vielhomme accepted it with pleasure, but speaks mainly of the children and little girls. After that, that’s good, we’re going to talk about the club, my goal is for the club to move forward. My thing is snowshoeing and taking care of young people, making them champions and especially men and women. You have to give without expecting anything in return, which is quite easy in a sport like ours. Caring for others is really key.

We cannot afford to stand still for two weeks

The Sports Trophies were not an opportunity to complain. But Pascal Vielhomme will not fail to share with the city his grievances about the hall of the associative center of Vergy, new. With two black points: The state of wear and tear and the absence of a ladies’ dressing room. We need to move forward a little bit in this, I know it’s easy for everyone, I have to see it with Mokhtar Kahlal. Another major concern is the closure of the hall by the municipality during the holidays. It’s an automation sport. We can’t afford to stand still for two weeks to strive for the highest level. On vacation dt, it’s been two months… I find this operation strange. It is necessary to explain to the City that the high level is not won that way. All associations say so. Pascal Vielhomme will continue to send e-mails and letters, which have so far remained unanswered, to the sports department. I don’t despair!