2022 Mirror Girls tennis all-stars | News, sports, jobs





FIRST TEAM Megan Ferris, Jr., Hollidaysburg: District 6 Class 3A Doubles Champion…No. 2 singles player for Hollidaysburg, helped the Lady Tigers finish second in the District 6 Class 3A team tournament…PIAA all-state honorable mention selection…Was undefeated combined singles and doubles record for the entire regular season…Earned the Most Improved Award for Hollidaysburg. Marley Ratchford, so., Central Cambria: District 6 Class 2A doubles gold medalist…District 6 Class 2A singles silver medalist…Was the No. 1 singles player for the Lady Devils, helping them win the District 6 Class 2A team championship win… Went 15 -6 in singles during the regular season and post season… Has already won 30 career games… Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference all-league roster. Gretta Rhodes, Sr., Hollidaysburg: Four-time Altoona Mirror first-team all-star … Two-time District 6 Class 3A doubles champion … Two-time District 6 Class 3A singles runner-up … No. 1 player in singles for Hollidaysburg all four seasons, undefeated through regular season as a senior…Mountain League MVP and first team all-star both 2021 and 2022…Twice PIAA all-state honorable mention…Will her continue tennis career at Division 1 Saint Francis University. Julia Ritchey, so., Central: District 6 Class 2A doubles silver medalist… District 6 Class 2A singles semifinalist… Went 11-9 as the No. 1 singles player for the Lady Dragons this season and was 3-1 in doubles… Two-time Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference all-league selection…Mirror honorable mention all-star as a freshman. Morgan Stevens, Sr., Altoona: Four-time Altoona Mirror first-team all-star … 2022 District 6 Class 3A singles semifinalist and doubles finalist … Was the 2020 District 6 Class 3A singles champion, was runner-up in 2019 and was a semifinalist in 2021…Altoona’s number 1 player in singles for the past two seasons and amassed a singles record of 50-19…Also was a District 6 3A doubles finalist in 2019 and 2021…Was part of Altoona’s 2019 District 6 Class 3A team championship… Planning to go to Penn State Altoona or Duquesne. SECOND TEAM Sophia Caputo, Sr., Altoona Rachel Gallagher, Sr., Hollidaysburg Regan McKee, Jr., Hollidaysburg Ella Persio, Sr., Central Cambria Ashlyn Renner, Jr., Central Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

