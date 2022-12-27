Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football player press conference Fiesta Bowl





phoenix –Michigan football has officially arrived in Arizona and will begin a week of practice and media availability on Saturday with opponent TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. Upon arrival at Sky Harbor Airport, Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines were greeted by a group of fans on the tarmac and immediately moved to a tent where, running back by Donovan Edwards, safety Rod Moore and linebacker Michael Barrett, he answered questions from the media. Buy Wolverines tickets At the end, Edwards beckoned a kid fan to ask a question (which you can read at the end of the transcript). Here’s everything the group had to say with the College Football Playoff semifinal approaching. Opening statements

COACH HARBAUGH: Thank you. Were here. It was a good flight. We practiced well today. Jumped on the run, and it’s great to be here. We are honored to be here. This is the best of the best playing the best, and our team is ready. MIKE BARRETT: Like Coach said, it’s great to be back. It’s great to be here. It is always a blessing to play in December, January. So it’s a great feeling, especially the weather change. It feels good to be here. ROD MOORE: Blessed to be here. Thanks to everyone. And go blue. How much has Donovan Edwards meant to this team since Blake Corum’s injury?

COACH HARBAUGH: About 401 meters. How many TDs, Donovan? DONOVAN EDWARDS: In the last two games? I think three. Three touchdowns in last two games. COACH HARBAUGH: Pretty big. Jim, in July you mentioned four goals this year. Three of them are now done, and this is one of the last games to go to that fourth. Can you just talk about this season, this moment and where you are right now?

COACH HARBAUGH: Exactly where we want to be. And like I said, the best of the best plays the best. That’s where we want to be. Great to have that. Jim, now that you’ve had some time to watch TCU on film, what have you seen of them? And Sonny Dykes talked about them having team speed. What have you seen of that aspect of it?

COACH HARBAUGH: They’re a great team. No doubt about it. Really good in all positions. Yes, I agree, speed, but this is also a strong team in all three stages. Jim, can you talk to Max Duggan, what you saw on tape of him and what he means to the TCU attack?

COACH HARBAUGH: He is one of the best players in the country and manages one of the best teams in the country. Great competitor. He’s so productive. All-out attack and leadership and everything. You can tell he is on a mission. And so does our man, JJ McCarthy. Jim, you obviously made it to the College Football Playoff last year. Now that you’re back, what have you learned from last year? What did you learn last year? And what’s different about this one?

COACH HARBAUGH: I think this team – from day one, really just about “going to do my best today”. And so they approached each day, going back to winter fitness, spring prom, training camp and all through the season. So no change. That is our goal: to do my best today. Can you comment on your relationship with JJ and how he has grown and matured in offense this year?

DONOVAN EDWARDS: I mean, he was always ready to — always able to be in the quarterback position. Now that he’s here, now that he’s got it, he just keeps doing what brought him here to continue to thrive. Hey, Donovan, how healthy is your hand? And how much do you enjoy performing on the big stage, even going back to your days at West Bloomfield?

DONOVAN EDWARDS: Like I said, after the Big Ten Championship game and Coach Harbaugh said it first, I thrive in the big games. I come alive in the big games. That’s why I’m here. I’m here to play in the big games. I’m blessed by God to be able to play in the big games and do my thing on the big stage and give Him the glory after the game and before the game. I’d love to hear from the players. What’s so special about this Michigan team?

DONOVAN EDWARDS: Everyone works hard. We are all humble. Everyone wants everyone to get better. There is no selfishness in this team. Everyone is disciplined. Everyone is coached well – everyone is just about wired to be a Michigan man. We get great coaching from our head coach and all our position coaches. And it’s easy when you have coachable guys and great guys to play with and play for. We play for each other. MIKE BARRETT: I would just like to say that every day we can make each other better and make ourselves better than we were yesterday. We’re constantly coming out for practice, meetings, workouts, whatever we have, and we’re just striving to make each other better so we can be the best team in the country. Jim, how many real freshmen enrolled early? And what are your impressions of them during training in the time they have been able to spend with the team so far?

COACH HARBAUGH: Really good. It didn’t take them long to get up to speed. First few days, hearts pound away. But in the second, third exercise, they acquitted themselves really well. DONOVAN EDWARDS: My boy in the Harbaugh’s my hero shirt, do you have a question? Harbaugh, you are my hero.

DONOVAN EDWARDS: I’m sorry, we couldn’t hear you. You must be confident, my boy. Have faith. Coach Harbaugh, you are my hero.

(End press conference.)

