Helene Elliott: Taylor Fritz is on the brink of tennis greatness. Will it continue to rise in 2023? | Olympics

Taylor Fritz set two ambitious goals for 2022: to finish the year in the top 10 of the men’s tennis world rankings and to win a major event.

Done and done, with a few added flourishes.

Fritz, who grew up in Rancho Santa Fe and now lives in Miami, started the year at No. 23 but finished at No. 9 and is the top-ranked American male. In March, he won his first Masters 1000 tournament just short of four Grand Slams in significance by ending Rafael Nadal’s 20-match winning streak at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, though an injured ankle nearly forced Fritz to withdraw. draw for the last.

Fritz, 25, also made his deepest push in a Slam by reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, where he lost to Nadal in five sets. Fritz won titles on grass in Eastbourne, England, on hard courts in Tokyo, and qualified for the Assn. of the Tennis Professionals year-end event and reached the semifinals. Most recently, he secured a Davis Cup victory over Lorenzo Musetti in November, defeated former world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in a strong field at the Diriyah Cup in an exhibition in Saudi Arabia earlier this month, and played another exhibition in Hong Kong.

“I would say this year has worked out great for me. I achieved all the goals I set out to achieve,” Fritz said while visiting Southern California to train at Carson. “I can be greedy and say I wanted it to be even better, but I really can’t complain about accomplishing many of the things I set out to do this year.”

Progress is sometimes slow for Fritz, who has long been considered a member of the “next generation” that will one day succeed Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer as the kings of the sport.

Federer has retired, but Nadal, with a men’s record 22 Slam titles, and Djokovic, with 21, are not conceding in midfield or midfield. Spain’s 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz jumped in line to win the US Open to become No. 1, the youngest man to earn that accolade since the rankings began in 1973. Third Casper Ruud (23), No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas (24 ), and No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime (22) are also younger than Fritz, but there is also room for him above that.

“I’ve always felt very strongly that he’s a top-10 player, so I’m not shocked at all. I think I’d say I was a little surprised by all the setbacks he’s had to deal with this year. to do it this year,” said Paul Annacone, who coaches Fritz alongside Michael Russell, of the ankle injury and stress fracture that delayed Fritz and disrupted his training.

“For me, the most important thing is that his average level is much better now, and I think people don’t understand that. A lot of players struggle with that. They strive to play perfect tennis. And although Taylor is a perfectionist, what he learned has to do is accept that he’s not going to be perfect every day and no matter what he’s not going to budge in terms of trying to solve problems and trying to work his way into positions where he can be successful. years has done.”

Fritz’s eventful year also included camera tracking for the Netflix series “Break Point,” which will launch five episodes on Jan. 13 and five more in June.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the story told of my win in Indian Wells, but I’m a little nervous about seeing myself on TV, so we’ll see,” he said.

He also joined fellow tennis players Venus Williams and Frances Tiafoe to collaborate on an online therapy platform betterhelp.com by providing up to $3 million in free mental health therapy to those in need.

Mental health comes at the right time given the struggles that overwhelmed superstar gymnast Simone Biles at the 2020 Olympics and the depression and anxiety that derailed the career of former women’s No. 1 Naomi Osaka .

“It’s just a great initiative to help people, and I really believe there’s a big stigma around seeking help for your problems,” Fritz said. “People should just be more comfortable getting help, and BetterHelp makes it as easy as possible.”

Fritz acknowledged that his mental health and happiness are related to how well he plays, which is not ideal. He has learned that quitting tennis relaxes him mentally and refreshes him physically when he returns to the court.

“I think I’ve become much more self-aware of what I need to do to feel good mentally and perform well,” he said. “I think competing under pressure, dealing with pressure, is something that all athletes deal with. Maybe people don’t always want to talk about it because I think everyone deals with it differently. And it’s something we need to be open about to talk.” .

“I also think what we’re doing is very stressful. There’s a lot of pressure. And that’s really part of our job, so we have to do the best we can with our mental health and manage it as best we can.”

That pressure will increase, as his success has created higher expectations for his future. He will begin his 2023 season by playing in the mixed-gender, team-format United Cup from December 29 in Australia, and plans to stay there to train for the Australian Open, the first Slam of the year.

Annacone said 2023 will be fun for Fritz, although it may not always be easy. “One of the biggest challenges for any young player trying to go from very good to great is to back up their freshman year in this way,” says Annacone, who also provides commentary for the Tennis Channel. “This year will be, I think, his biggest challenge for me.”

Fritz is not intimidated. “I want to be top five in the world and I want to have a big, deep run at a Grand Slam, maybe make it to a Grand Slam final. Win of course, but make it to a final,” he said. “Start there. And I just want to keep playing the tennis I was playing and not put too much pressure on myself. And I also want to stay healthy.”

Injuries are beyond his control. The rest is ambitious, but possible. It’s his serve, his chance to grab.

