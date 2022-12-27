Foxtel, Seven close the cricket broadcast deal





Our media laws must encourage innovation without locking iconic sports behind a paywall and leaving some Australians behind, communications minister Michelle Rowland said after the AFL deal was unveiled. Australians should be given the opportunity to enjoy iconic sporting events live and for free, regardless of where they live and what they earn. CA’s initial courtship with Paramount and Ten, followed by conversations with Nine (owner of this masthead) in recent weeks, seemed to be guided by the fear, played by Seven and Foxtel, that Australia’s third commercial network was not a safe bet in terms of the size of the audience. The AFL made a similar calculation by sticking with Foxtel and Seven, albeit after squeezing extra money out of its incumbent partners by making a public show of talks with Paramount in the United States. Paramount offered the AFL $6 billion over 10 years, before the league agreed with Foxtel and Seven worth $4.5 billion over seven years. CA’s broadcast rights advisory group was led by its board director Richard Freudenstein, a paid executive of the News Corp company REA, who earned $242,000 in the role last year, according to annual reports. Loading A motivating factor for CA during the 2018 negotiations, when Seven beat ten for the free-to-air rights at just $2 million per season, was to form a partnership with News Corp that the summer competition increased. Nine’s ability to compete for the free-to-air rights waned after the network defeated Seven to reach terms last week for the Olympics, a $300 million deal that would see existing rights to the Australian Open tennis held each year in January will fill. CA’s CEO Nick Hockley said Tuesday that the broadcast rights deal was close to completion. What I want to say is that the discussions are going very well and hopefully some announcements will be made in the not too distant future, Hockley said on SEN Radio. We are working to get the best deal we can in the interest of Australian cricket and there is a lot to work through. There is no set timeline, but talks are progressing well. We received a lot of interest from all parties throughout the process. The spirit of the discussions reflects the fact that it is our national sport, our only truly national and international sport, and I think Boxing Day has no better image to demonstrate that. As with all sports, there are competing interests for people’s time, and most importantly, we just want kids to pick up a bat and ball, and they’re the fans of the future. Sports weekend news, results and expert analysis are sent every Monday. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

