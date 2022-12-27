Byram Hills’ Bernstein, Kleynerman lead lohud all-stars





lohud 2022 fellow players of the year Chloe Bernstein, Jenna Kleynermann school:Byram hills Year:Senior; sophomore Highlights:The Bobcats’ dynamic duo were a force on the field, working together and going undefeated on their way to Section 1 and NYSPHSAA doubles titles. In the state final, they unseated defending champions Darian Perfilev and Ellie Ross of Port Washington, completing the comeback to win 2–6, 6–2, 6–4. They also played a vital role in helping Byram Hills repeat as Section 1 and NYSPHSAA Division II team tennis champions. State Champions: Bronxville’s McEnroe, Byram’s doubles duo takes home state champions To repeat: Byram Hills, Scarsdale dominate and defend NYSPHSAA and Section 1 team tennis titles Section 1: Brewster’s Palladino, Byram’s Bernstein, Kleynerman capture Section 1 titles The rest of the first team Single people Natalie Hu School:Scarsdale Year:Senior Highlights:She earned all sections and took fourth place among sections. She also helped the Raiders repeat as Section 1 and NYSPHSAA Division I team champions. Victoria McEnroe School:Bronxville Year:Junior Highlights:After falling short of a section title and finishing second again, McEnroe upped her game at the state tournament, where she went all out and finished top to claim the NYSPHSAA singles title. She beat Longwood’s Victoria Matos 6-4, 7-5 to take the crown. My Palladino School: brewer Year: Senior Highlights: She had to finish her high school career as the Section 1 singles champion after placing third last season. Palladino also achieved her highest finish among states, where she captured the bronze medal. Palladino continues her career at the Division I level for Stony Brook. Anselma Peter School:Eastchester Year:Junior Highlights:She won a regional title two seasons ago during the COVID-affected 2020 season, but has since posted her deepest postseason run in a standard Section 1 tournament, finishing third in this season’s singles. Doubles Campbell Alin/Kay Cottrell School:Scarsdale Year:Senior; sophomore Highlights:They took fourth place in the Section 1 doubles tournament, but they were also integral in helping Scarsdale defend the Section 1 and state team tennis titles. Maya Cukierman/Emma Ha School:Scarsdale Year:Senior; freshman Highlights:They had a deep run in sections, taking third place in the section 1 doubles tournament and qualifying for states. They also helped the Raiders repeat as Section 1 and NYSPHSAA Division I team champions. Kate Gould/Ella Gould School:Nyak Year:sophomore Highlights:Individually they were competent, but together the RedHawk sisters were one of Rockland’s best tandems. They made it to the quarterfinals of the section 1 doubles tournament this fall, where they eventually fell into second place. Hannah Rose/Alexia Lansberg School:Harrison Year:Senior; junior Highlights:They return to the all-stars of the lohud girls’ first-team tennis after enjoying their deepest postseason run to date. They finished second in the Section 1 doubles tournament and they also placed sixth in the NYSPHSAA doubles tournament. Coach of the Year Stephanie Tock, White Plains:The Tigers went 14-1 in the regular season and captured the No. 3 seed in the Section 1 Division I Team Tournament. Tock inspired the growth of the game and the development of her team in White Plains. Second team Single people Rebekah Chan, Sr., Clarkstown North Stella Kirby, Jr., John Jay-Cross River Gianna Marks, So., Scarsdale Olivia Medrano, Jr., Pelham Doubles Leah Deusterwald, Sr., and Gabrielle Kogan, Jr., Horace Greeley Olivia Nelson, Sr., and Emma Popowitz, Sr., Suffern Olivia Tobin, Sr., and Shelby Preisser, So., Rye Neck Maya Vora, Jr., and Yelena Sahakyan, Jr., Scarsdale Ines Xhayet, Jr., and Barbara Jo Coppola, So., Harrison Honorable Mention Martina Belvedere, Jr., Suffern; Daphne Bernstein, Father, Byram Hills; Ava Carey, Sr., Nanuet; Leah Choi, Jr., Clarkstown South; Mia Collishaw, Fr., Albertus Magnus; Said Dagger, Jr., Edgemont; Quinn Dabney, Sr., Nyack; Anette Dani, Fr., Bronxville; Chloe Falchuk, So., Nyack; Ingrid Fan, Father, Clarkstown South; Eva Foley, Fr., Tappan Zee; Isa Gibb, Sr., Somers; Julia Gunner, Fr., Albertus Magnus; Zoë Gutherman, Sr., Somers; Diana Jones, Jr., Briarcliff; Talar Karagolian, Fr., Clarkstown South; Katie Kendall, Sr., Scarsdale; Ryan Krouskoff, Jr., White Plains; Elloise Larosiliere, Fr., White Plains; Delphine Larosiliere, Father, White Plains; Anna Lawliss, So., Suffern; Justine Maresco, Sr., Byram Hills; Sophia Marquez, So., Clarkstown North; Diana Marquez, So., Clarkstown North; Ava McCune, Sr., Nanuet; Sadie McFadzen, Fr., Horace Greeley; Chloe Monachelli, Jr., Somers; Caroline Nelson, Sr., Haldane; Mairead O’Hara, Sr., Haldane; Emilia Opiola, Sr., Albertus Magnus; Kathleen Ottenheimer, So., Clarkstown North; Cordelia Pestone, Sr., Clarkstown South; Theodora Poulos, Jr., Clarkstown South; Mansi Pundukare, Jr., Nanuet; Alina Qureshi, So., Albertus Magnus; Michelle Rosenblit, Sr., Horace Greeley; Krisnee Rousseau, Jr., Suffern; Gaby Santos, Sr., Nanuet; Josie Scott, Sr., John Jay-Cross River; Emily Savedoff, Sr., Clarkstown North; Lauren Ross, Sr., Harrison; Renee Shaw, Sr., John Jay-Cross River; Clio Halls-Spar, Sr., Irvington; Savannah Serfilippi, Sr., Harrison; Hannah Shammas, Jr., Bronxville; Ava Swidler, Sr., Briarcliff; So Allison Tsai, Horace Greeley.

