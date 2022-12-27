Why fighting is allowed in ice hockey





Fighting is one of ice hockey’s most unique elements, and it’s the only sport where punching is not only allowed, but sometimes even encouraged. Despite a cooling off in recent years, combat often remains an integral part of the game. Here’s everything you need to know: What are the rules regarding fighting in ice hockey? To someone who has never watched hockey, it might seem like the fights consist of two players simply dropping their gloves and punching each other. However, fighting in most professional leagues is highly regulated and subject to standards and penalties. According to the official rules of the National Hockey League, an official fight occurs “when at least one player repeatedly strikes or attempts to strike an opponent”. The rulebook also notes that a fight can also take place “when two players struggle to such an extent that it becomes difficult for the linesmen to intervene and separate the combatants”. Battles may also only be between two players, although multiple battles can take place on the ice at the same time. While the actual definition of fighting may be simple, there are a wide variety of scenarios that can occur during a game that require extensive explanation in the rule book. One of the most notable is rule 46.11, often the “instigator ruleAlthough any player who fights is automatically given a five-minute major penalty, the player deemed to have started the fight is subject to additional penalties under this rule. cause more problems than solutionsthe instigator rule is one of a number of additional regulations that come under the scope of fighting. Other parts of the rules outline penalties for rarer scenarios. This could include players jumping off the bench to start a fight, fighting from the playing surface, and battling non-player personnel like coaches (yes, this has all happened before). Why is fighting encouraged in ice hockey? Fighting is technically a violation of the rules, as former NHL referee Kerry Fraser told me Insider it is normally not stopped once two players start. However, a big part of why fighting has left its mark on hockey is part of a code of conduct among players, one that goes back almost as long as the game has been around.

As NBC sports As noted, fights in today’s NHL usually start when a player decides to stand up for their teammate, often after a big punch or other physical altercation. However, given the fast-paced and often violent nature of hockey, tempers and emotions often flare. This can also cause fights to break out for several other reasons, including nonsense talk between players and revenge for something that happened in a previous game. Much of this goes back to the unwritten code of conduct that exists in sport. Bleacher Report documented a set of clear rules that, while not written down, are explicitly understood by all players. One such rule states that avid fighters, often referred to as “enforcers”, should aim to fight players their own size, and that gloves and helmets should be removed before the fight begins to minimize injuries. This code is considered an integral part of hockey, and sometimes players simply use fights to boost their team’s morale. Often the players fighting are not even mad at each other. During a match in 2017, Brenden Dillon of the San Jose Sharks and Austin Watson of the Nashville Predators were carrying microphones when they decided to fight. As a result, the two could clearly hear each other ask if they wanted to fight, and then say, “Are you ready?” and “That’s a boy, well done” as the fight ended. After they finished throwing punches, the two players could be heard in the penalty area discussing their plans for the upcoming summer and wishing each other a good rest of the year. How did ice hockey battles begin? As mentioned earlier, the history of fighting in hockey is almost as old as the game itself and happened literally the very first time the puck fell. The first indoor ice hockey gameplayed in Montreal in 1875, according to The hockey news. The first documented fight during a game reportedly took place in 1890, and fighting was a critical part of play in amateur leagues by the time the NHL was formed in 1917. Notably, in these early days, fighting wasn’t subject to rules like it is now, and physical altercations often turned out to be much worse. 1905, a 24-year-old named Alcide Laurin died after being struck and struck on the head with a stick during a game, becoming the first player to die as a result of an on-ice incident. The player who hit him was charged with murder, although he was later acquitted. As the game became more physical and players trained to get bigger and stronger, fighting became more common. In the 1990s, the NHL was dominated by heavyweights like Tie Domi, Bob Probert and Rob Ray, who made it an important part of their repertoire. How is fighting in ice hockey viewed today? It’s still part of the game, and there’s a good chance a fight will break out at every NHL game. However, the practice has returned to the spotlight in recent years due to concerns about the link between fighting and brain injury.

A number of enforcers, many of whom participated in dozens of fights during their careers, have sadly seen their lives ended. Todd Ewan, an 1980s enforcer, took his own life in 2015, and his wife was convinced there was a connection to his style of play. The aforementioned Bob Probert died of a heart attack in 2010 and it was revealed that his brain showed signs of traumatic injuries. Unfortunately, this is only a small selection from the range battle-prone players who died at a young age. With this being said, fighting in hockey has become considerably more controversial, and some called to abolish it. However, given that it’s so deeply ingrained in the sport, it’s unlikely that fighting will come to a complete halt any time soon. However, it’s becoming clear that players are much more aware of their health than they have been in decades past, and statistics show that fighting is becoming much less commonplace. ESPN reported fewer than 200 NHL games featuring fights during the 2018–19 season, the first time in modern times that the number had fallen that low. Compare this to the 2006–07 season, in which at least 384 games featured at least one fight, or 31.2 percent of the season total. So while the number of fights is considerably less than a decade ago, there’s no question that the fists remain in hockey, and the old Rodney Dangerfield adage still applies: “I went to a fight and a hockey game broke out! ”

