Five major events to watch

2023 promises to be another great year for sports, because numerous top sports events are scheduled for the coming year. We will have world cups in cricket, hockey and football. In addition, there is much more. We list the showpieces: Men’s Hockey World Cup Where: Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela, India When: January 13-29 The men’s hockey world championship is back and four years after hosting the event in Bhubaneshwar, India is once again preparing to host the prestigious event in Odisha, which has become the birthplace of the sport. Belgium, who won its first world title in 2018, will aim to defend the crown, while India will look for its second title after 1975. Pakistan has won the most four world titles, but is not part of the World Cup this time. Three-time winner Australia is seen as the top favorite for the trophy. Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup Where: South Africa When: February 10-26 The T20 World Cup will be the first to be hosted after the 2018 edition in the West Indies, where Australia won without surprises. In fact, Australia is also the ODI champion and so the challenge for other participants will be to surprise and avoid the inevitable. India will enter the World Cup under the guidance of Harmanpreet Kaur and hope to clinch their first title. With Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami retired, this will be the first time in over two decades that India has been in a world tournament without those two legends. Ten teams are participating and they are divided into two groups of five teams each. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals. Women’s Soccer World Cup Where: Australia and New Zealand When: July 20 to August 20 The all-conquering United States women’s national team faces fierce competition from a string of up-and-coming European World Cup contenders. The Americans won four of the eight previous editions of the tournament, including the last two, but were beaten this year by Germany, England and Spain. England are looking for a homegrown win at Euro 2022, while co-hosts Australia hope Chelsea star Sam Kerr can lead the Matildas past the quarter-finals for the first time. Ten venues in nine host cities in Australia and New Zealand will host the inaugural 32-team Women’s World Cup, which will set records for attendance and viewing figures, a further indication of the sport’s growing popularity. World Championships in Athletics Where: Budapest When: August 19-27 World Athletes of the Year Armand Duplantis and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will attempt to repeat their world record victories in the Hungarian capital. One year after the Covid-postponed World Champions in Eugene, Oregon, the biennial event will play host to a slew of up-and-coming track and field stars. All eyes will be on Jamaica’s five-time 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the women’s sprints, aged 36. in men’s short track, while Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Karsten Warholm will look to extend their winning form. Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup Where: India When: October-November (dates to be determined) During the 13th edition of the over-50s global showpiece, England will defend their thrilling 2019 domestic title win. Despite the event running for seven weeks and 48 matches being played, only 10 teams are taking part. The top seven countries from the Super League plus hosts India will make it, as will two teams from a qualifying tournament to be held in Zimbabwe in June/July. However, there is already controversy with former Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raja hinting that his country could boycott the World Cup if India refuses to play the Asia Cup also scheduled for Pakistan in 2023. With AFP inputs

