Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 17: Streamers, James Cook, Jahan Dotson and future stashes





Fantasy football championship week is here, so let’s bring home the glory with Week 17 waivers. If you want to play Week 18 once (or if you’re crazy enough to make it part of your playoffs), I have some potential flyers for teams that can rest in week 18. HEAD UP Players must be less than 60% scheduled on Yahoo

Mention in order of preference I often prioritize potential benefit over immediate average production

No FAB suggestions: it varies hugely by league tendencies and is always relative (ex: if you lost your RB1 through injury and there is a clear backup, you will become more aggressive)

STREAMING QUARTERBACK RANKINGS Daniel Jones, NYG Brock Purdy, SF Mike White, New York Taylor Heinicke, WSH Russell Wilson, DEN Baker Mayfield, LAR Desmond Knight, ATL Kenny Pickett, PIT MacJones, NO Sam Darnold, CAR Malik Willis, TEN EXEMPTION WIRE RUNS BACK Tyler Allgeier, ATL Even with a slow start to his career and bad weeks, Allgeier still has 9.8 FPPG when he gets at least 10 carries. Zack Moss, IND Unsubstantiated reports claimed that Deon Jackson got into a fight with Jeff on Saturday, but even if that's not true, whether it was the week 15 fumble or whatever, Saturday Jackson didn't want to use much at all. Gus Edwards, BA Weekly RB3 with Top 15 upside down when he scores. Chuba Hubbard, CAR Who knows what the Panthers' plan is in terms of workload, but we do know that Hubbard will always be involved and an RB3 with an advantage for more than 1) he leads, or, 2) the Panthers run more than 30 runs. James Cook, BUF Almost zero floor but Top 20 potential. DeeJay Dallas, SEA The passing game choice for the Seahawks, and in case the Jets lead early, Dallas could be an RB3 in Half/Full-PPR. Royce Freeman, HOU If you want depth, Freeman has it. Possible substitutions in week 18 Alexander Mattison, MIN Locked in the division but no chance for the No. 1 seed (if they lose and Eagles win), Dalvin Cook and others see free time to prepare for the playoffs.

Khalil Herbert, CHI Bears have nothing to play for and David Montgomery is a free agent.

Samaje Perine, CIN The Bengals could be locked in a division title, but no chance of a bye, which could mean Joe Mixon gets a week 18 rest.

Joshua Kelley, LAC Chargers are locked into a Wild Card spot and can rest in week 18.

Jordan Mason, SF If the Eagles get the upper hand, the 49ers have already locked up the West and will likely limit Christian McCaffrey (Mason struggled in Week 16, conceding some to Tyrion Davis-Price).

Kenyan Drake, BAL If they lose and the Bengals win, JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards could get the last week off.

Jaylen Warren, PIT With nothing to play for, Najee Harris was able to start the off-season rest early.

Dernest Johnson, CLE Nothing to play for, Nick Chubb may see limited work just like Kareem Hunt (free agent).

Justin Jackson, DET Lions could be eliminated and elect to sit out DAndre Swift given his injury history, including this year.

Ronald Jones, K.C The Bills could secure the No. 1 seed and the Chiefs could decide to play starters a quarter or similar in Week 18.

Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell, PHI Can bring in No. 1 seed and put Miles Sanders and many others to rest. Scott got more work on the early ground and close range in the past.

Zamir White, LV Josh Jacobs is a free agent, so the Raiders could evaluate White's potential to become their new leader.

Josh Jacobs is a free agent, so the Raiders could evaluate White’s potential to become their new leader. Salvon Ahmed, MI Can qualify and would get stuck in a Wild Card spot, potentially risks resting injuries Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert.

Can qualify and would get stuck in a Wild Card spot, potentially risks resting injuries Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert. Gary Brightwell, NYG Win and secure a spot, potentially resting starters, including Saquon Barkley. WAIVER WIRE WIDE RECEIVER RANGE Brandin cooks, LOVE Bit surprising to see Cooks return this year, but he’s back, the number 1 option and facing the Jaguars. Drake London, ATL Desmond Knight knows one thing in the passing game, and throwing it to London. Romeo Doubs, GB Doubs is here with Christian Watson out as the Packers keep their playoff hopes alive and take the Vikings. Jahan Dotson, WSH It’s better if Taylor Heinicke is the quarterback, given the recently developed rapport, but I’m not sure how Dotson is still available, even if it’s Carson Wentz. Isaiah Hodgins, NYG Saying something for Hodgins and Richie James over the past month plus, and the former Bills receiver seems to be a favorite of Brian Daboll and even Daniel Jones in the red zone. Hodgins has at least four receptions in each of the last four games with touchdowns in three of them for 11.8+ points in each of those three. Richie James, NYG James has 12.3, 12.6, 3.5, 15.6, 6.2 and 13.0 since the Giants bye. Greg Dortch, AR.I No, I’m not predicting double-digit goals every week, but Dortch rounds out the receiving trio of DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown, and the Falcons are a great matchup, especially for slot receivers. DJ Chark, IT Jameson Williams looks set to be game for 2023 as Chark remains the No. 2 when healthy, albeit a little hit and miss. Good news: Jared Goff looked good outside for a change and the Lions are at home this week anyway. Kendrick Bourne, NO Big boom/bust game, but week 16 points to the bright side many thought Bourne could have this year. Hunter Renfrow, LV Back in the mix more in his second game back, Renfrow is a volume WR4. Russell Gage, TB Week 15 showed Gage’s ceiling, week 16 was a more realistic result, but the potential for that upside is worth a gamble. Rashid Shaheed, NO Probably not too worried about the weather this week, but the Saints No. 1 option has the Eagles defense. Demarcus Robinson, BA If Lamar Jackson returns, Robinson is a solid WR4, if not, he’s a boom/bust WR4/5. Chris Moore, HU Cooks is back, which disappoints Moore, but he’s the clear No. 2, and as I said, it’s a nice combination. Treylon Burks, TEN Hard to roll the dice on Titans wideouts with Malik Willis, but Burks is a touchdown prayer against the Cowboys as they probably need to catch up. SPACER THREAD TIGHT ENDS Top streamers STREAMING DST RANKINGS Week 17 JAX at HOU

WSH v CLE

LAC vs LAR

CLE at WSH

NEW vs. IN

MIA at NE

ZEE v NYJ

ARI at ATL

IT vs CHI

CAR at TB Week 18 IND vs HOU

NO vs CAR

CAR at NO

CLE at PIT

MIA to NYJ

LAC to DEN

GB vs DET

LAR by SEA

SEA vs LAR POTENTIAL GOALKEEPER/DYNASTY STASHES This is more for goalkeeper leagues, because in the dynasty there are rarely any good players who get stuck in waivers. Nevertheless, I’ll throw out a few names with potential 2023+ value worth keeping. The list will also highlight some potential purchases during the off-season, as free agency could boost value. QUARTERBACKS Desmond Knight, ATL Falcons are giving him a chance, and they will probably miss the top two quarterbacks (Bryce Young, CJ Stroud). Gardner Minshew, PHI Could work its way to a starting gig for 2023. Malik Willis, TEN Similar to the Falcons, but Ryan Tannehill’s contract is a bit crude ($27.0 million with a dead cap of $18.8 million for 2023) that could allow Tannehill to start over. Sam Howell, WSH You know I like Taylor Heinicke, but they don’t seem in love with him or Carson Wentz. Howell could have a shot at winning the job. Jordan Love, GB Aaron Rodgers is always a threat to retire. RUNNING BACKS Khalil Herbert, CHI David Montgomery is a free agent and Herbert has shown RB1 upside down. James Cook, BUF Devin Singletary is a free agent and the Bills could let him go. Alexander Mattison, MIN Could be one of the sleepers after the big names like Saquon Barkley and Jacobs, and if Mattison has a leading job, RB2 value should be his floor. Zamir White, LV Josh Jacobs is a free agent. Samaje Perine, CIN As with Mattison, a team may like what they saw if Perine leads and takes the signing at a discount. Chuba Hubbard, AUTO DOnta Foreman is a free agent, and the Panthers could bring in a complementary piece or someone like Foreman and annoy us again. Jerome Ford, CLE Kareem Hunt and DErnest Johnson will be free agents, and the Browns could give Ford the backup job. Kyren Williams, LAR Cam Akers looks good (overdue), but who knows what Sean McVay decides in 2023. Kevin Harris, NE Damien Harris is a free agent. Hassan Haskins, TEN Similar to Derrick Henry, who is moving up the ranks and is more at risk of injury with the season (week?). WIDE RECEIVERS Romeo Doubs, GB Allen Lazard is a free agent (also Randall Cobb), making Christian Watson and Doubs the top two Packers receivers in 2023. Calvin Ridley, JAX Maybe it’s a toast after such a long layoff, but there’s still Top 25 potential given his ability and the rising Jaguars/Trevor Lawrence. Alec Pierce, IND Parris Campbell is out of his rookie contract, but the Colts need a quarterback. Wandale Robinson, N.Y.G Brian Daboll loved the talent and found ways to give him the ball. Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore, KC JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman may not return to free agency. Tyquan Thornton, NO Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor are free agents, and Thornton was a development talent from the draft (and hurt to begin with). Khalil Shakir, BUF Flashed earlier this year and passed Isaiah McKenzie again in week 16. Shakir would have a half/full PPR value if he has the embedded slot option. Terrace Marshall, AUTO If the Panthers find a new quarterback, Marshall showed why he could be an occasional team No. 2 receiver this year. John Metchie, HOU Rooting for him like nothing else, as Metchie missed his rookie season with leukemia. Other athletes have returned from a similar case and the Texans were able to free Brandin Cooks by setting up their receiving corps led by Metchie and Nico Collins (plus another likely addition). David Bell, CL Behind Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, but Bell has the talent to push DPJ for the No. 2 role. TIGHT ENDS Greg Dulcich, DEN You have already seen its potential. Trey McBride, AR Zach Ertz is no guarantee that he is 100% himself and/or will struggle to hold off one of the top tight-end talents of 2022 in the draft. McBride is in talks for highest ceiling among sophomore tight ends. Daniel Bellinger, NYG It appears to be the Giants answer on the tight end and a similar option for Daboll as Dawson Knox is at Buffalo. Jelani Woods, IND Athletic matchup problem. With a new quarterback, Woods could be one of the best escapes of 2023. Cade Otton, TB Inconsequential, but there were plenty of glimmers of hope that 2023 would be a Top 15 year. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

