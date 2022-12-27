FAIRMONT — The Fairmont 12U girls’ hockey team allowed just three goals on their way to four consecutive wins to capture the December 16-18 Fairmont Invitational at Martin County Arena.

Netminder Lexi Sundeen recorded 10 saves as Lexi Haycraft and Mariel Parish joined forces to generate all of Fairmont’s goals in a 7–1 victory over Worthington in the tournament’s championship battle on December 18.

Lexi Haycraft produced a natural hat-trick by scoring three of her best four goals unbroken to close out the opening period.

Parish opened the invite final by scoring the first of her three goals on a Halyn Haycraft assist before Lauren Bettin earned a playmaker assist on three of Lexi Haycraft’s four goals. Maya Earhart handed out the other assist to Lexi Haycraft.

Parish capped the offensive output of the championship game by scoring an unassisted goal before finding the rope from a Corinn Wells pass in the third period.

Parish opened the home tournament by shooting home three goals and providing one assist, Bettin amassed two goals and two assists, while Halyn Haycraft scored one goal and fielded two helpers to complete an 11–0 win over West St. Paul on 16 to be achieved in October. .

Earhart scored two goals for Fairmont in the first round, while Lexi Haycraft provided one goal and one helper.

Kynlee Beemer and Kylie Flanagan scored one net-finding shot each, Avery Kurt landed an assist and Sundeen made 13 saves to clinch victory between the pipes for Fairmont.

Lexi Haycraft scored another hat-trick, as Sundeen turned away 17 shots at the net to earn the shutout as Fairmont defeated Woodbury White 4–0 in second round action on 17 December.

Halyn Haycraft added one goal, while Beemer and Bettin added one assist each in the win.

Parish produced two goals to help secure Fairmont’s 4–2 semi-final victory over Redwood Falls on December 17.

Flanagan and Lexi Haycraft each scored one goal; Bettin, Beemer, and Halyn Haycraft each handed out a helper; while Sundeen made 17 stops in the net to clinch victory for Fairmont.

Fairmont (14-3) travels to Le Sueur on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. game against Minnesota River before heading to Worthington on New Year’s Day for a 4:30 p.m. game against Worthington.

Fairmont’s Carlson Toothed bantams lost a few races on the road on December 17-18.

Worthington defeated Fairmont 5–4 on December 17.

Dayton Draper scored two goals and assisted on one of Noah Meixell’s two shots to find the net for Fairmont.

Kaden Olson turned 21 shots at the net for Carlson Dental, good for 24 shots on target.

The Boji Blizzards defeated Fairmont 6-1 on December 18 in Spirit Lake, Iowa.

Gavin Kester scored Fairmont’s lone goal on an assist from Preston Cepress.

Brandon Hector recorded 32 saves for Carlson Dental, putting 19 shots at the net.

The Carlson Dental Bantams (6-9) will host Marshall on January 7 at 7 p.m. “Hockey Day” at the Martin County Arena in Fairmont before hosting Windom on January 8 at 5 p.m.

The Fairmont Squirt ‘C’ hockey team dropped two games on the road December 17-18.

Minnesota River White recorded a 7-2 victory over Fairmont on December 17 at Le Sueur.

Drake Manwarren and Higgins Sukalski scored goals for Fairmont, while goalkeeper Johnnie Frerichs recorded 14 saves.

The Boji Blizzard defeated Fairmont 9-0 on December 18 in Spirit Lake, Iowa.

Frerichs made 25 stops between the pipes for Fairmont, which hosts Minnesota River Blue at Martin County Arena on Thursday, before returning to Le Sueur on December 31 for games against Minnesota River Blue and Mankato Gray, respectively.

Fairmont then travels to New Ulm on New Year’s Day to face New Ulm/Sleepy Eye.