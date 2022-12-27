Sports
Fairmont 12U hockey girls win own invitation | News, sports, jobs
FAIRMONT — The Fairmont 12U girls’ hockey team allowed just three goals on their way to four consecutive wins to capture the December 16-18 Fairmont Invitational at Martin County Arena.
Netminder Lexi Sundeen recorded 10 saves as Lexi Haycraft and Mariel Parish joined forces to generate all of Fairmont’s goals in a 7–1 victory over Worthington in the tournament’s championship battle on December 18.
Lexi Haycraft produced a natural hat-trick by scoring three of her best four goals unbroken to close out the opening period.
Parish opened the invite final by scoring the first of her three goals on a Halyn Haycraft assist before Lauren Bettin earned a playmaker assist on three of Lexi Haycraft’s four goals. Maya Earhart handed out the other assist to Lexi Haycraft.
Parish capped the offensive output of the championship game by scoring an unassisted goal before finding the rope from a Corinn Wells pass in the third period.
Parish opened the home tournament by shooting home three goals and providing one assist, Bettin amassed two goals and two assists, while Halyn Haycraft scored one goal and fielded two helpers to complete an 11–0 win over West St. Paul on 16 to be achieved in October. .
Earhart scored two goals for Fairmont in the first round, while Lexi Haycraft provided one goal and one helper.
Kynlee Beemer and Kylie Flanagan scored one net-finding shot each, Avery Kurt landed an assist and Sundeen made 13 saves to clinch victory between the pipes for Fairmont.
Lexi Haycraft scored another hat-trick, as Sundeen turned away 17 shots at the net to earn the shutout as Fairmont defeated Woodbury White 4–0 in second round action on 17 December.
Halyn Haycraft added one goal, while Beemer and Bettin added one assist each in the win.
Parish produced two goals to help secure Fairmont’s 4–2 semi-final victory over Redwood Falls on December 17.
Flanagan and Lexi Haycraft each scored one goal; Bettin, Beemer, and Halyn Haycraft each handed out a helper; while Sundeen made 17 stops in the net to clinch victory for Fairmont.
Fairmont (14-3) travels to Le Sueur on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. game against Minnesota River before heading to Worthington on New Year’s Day for a 4:30 p.m. game against Worthington.
Fairmont’s Carlson Toothed bantams lost a few races on the road on December 17-18.
Worthington defeated Fairmont 5–4 on December 17.
Dayton Draper scored two goals and assisted on one of Noah Meixell’s two shots to find the net for Fairmont.
Kaden Olson turned 21 shots at the net for Carlson Dental, good for 24 shots on target.
The Boji Blizzards defeated Fairmont 6-1 on December 18 in Spirit Lake, Iowa.
Gavin Kester scored Fairmont’s lone goal on an assist from Preston Cepress.
Brandon Hector recorded 32 saves for Carlson Dental, putting 19 shots at the net.
The Carlson Dental Bantams (6-9) will host Marshall on January 7 at 7 p.m. “Hockey Day” at the Martin County Arena in Fairmont before hosting Windom on January 8 at 5 p.m.
The Fairmont Squirt ‘C’ hockey team dropped two games on the road December 17-18.
Minnesota River White recorded a 7-2 victory over Fairmont on December 17 at Le Sueur.
Drake Manwarren and Higgins Sukalski scored goals for Fairmont, while goalkeeper Johnnie Frerichs recorded 14 saves.
The Boji Blizzard defeated Fairmont 9-0 on December 18 in Spirit Lake, Iowa.
Frerichs made 25 stops between the pipes for Fairmont, which hosts Minnesota River Blue at Martin County Arena on Thursday, before returning to Le Sueur on December 31 for games against Minnesota River Blue and Mankato Gray, respectively.
Fairmont then travels to New Ulm on New Year’s Day to face New Ulm/Sleepy Eye.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fairmontsentinel.com/sports/local-sports/2022/12/27/fairmont-12u-girls-hockey-wins-own-invite/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or coll[email protected]
Recent Posts
- Piers Morgan’s Twitter account hacked by rude racist trolls
- Fairmont 12U hockey girls win own invitation | News, sports, jobs
- FDA grants priority review to over-the-counter opioid overdose drugs
- FDA grants priority review to over-the-counter opioid overdose drugs
- FDA grants priority review to over-the-counter opioid overdose drugs
- Imran Khan calls meeting of party lawmakers on January 2
- Kerala CM will meet with Prime Minister Modi in Delhi today, Kerala CM will meet with Prime Minister Modi in Delhi today, kerala news, pinarayi vijayan
- Djokovic returns to Australia, says tennis boss
- FDA grants priority review to over-the-counter opioid overdose drugs
- FDA grants priority review to over-the-counter opioid overdose drugs
- How to reset audio settings in Windows
- FDA grants priority review to over-the-counter opioid overdose drugs